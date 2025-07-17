Panasonic S1 II’s Excellent Dynamic Range Shows the Power of Partially-Stacked Sensors

When Panasonic announced the Lumix S1 II in May, it promised “exceptional photographic and videographic capabilities.” As PetaPixel‘s review showed, Panasonic delivered. New testing by Bill Claff at Photons to Photos reveals that the S1 II’s dynamic range is not just good, but class-leading.

As a refresher, the Panasonic Lumix S1 II has a 24.1-megapixel full-frame partially stacked CMOS image sensor. The 24-megapixel class is a crowded one, spanning the gamut from standard 24-megapixel imagers to fully stacked powerhouses, such as those found in the Canon EOS R1 and R3.

Of all the 24-megapixel cameras out there that Bill Claff at Photons to Photos has tested, the Lumix S1 II sits as the second-best of the bunch in terms of peak dynamic range, as spotted by L-Rumors. With its photographic dynamic range (PDR) peaking at 11.75, it trails only the Canon EOS R3, which has a remarkable 11.91 PDR. These scores are flanked by medium-format cameras like the Phase One IQ4 150MP, Fujifilm GFX 100II, and Hasselblad X2D 100C, to name just a few. In fact, the R3 trails only one other full-frame camera, the 42.4-megapixel Sony a7R III in its PSMS mode. The Lumix S1 II trails two additional full-frame cameras, the Nikon D850 DSLR and the Leica M11 rangefinder.

That said, dynamic range is not everything; image quality encompasses many additional factors beyond just dynamic range. Furthermore, a camera’s overall performance is influenced by several factors, including autofocus, body design and handling, continuous shooting performance, and video features, among others. Nonetheless, the S1 II’s excellent dynamic range performance on Claff’s highly respected chart is notable and should be lauded.

In many cases, except for the EOS R3, photographers must sacrifice dynamic range performance to achieve a faster, more performant image sensor. Stacked sensors, in many cases, deliver relatively worse dynamic range. While the newer partially-stacked sensors attempt to balance the best of both worlds — unstacked and stacked — the S1 II demonstrates that a partially stacked sensor can actually deliver incredible dynamic range.

While the Nikon Z6 III’s partially-stacked sensor is very good for many things, and the camera itself is great, its dynamic range, while very good, is worse than the Z6 II. Nikon prioritized speed over dynamic range to great effect, but as Panasonic’s Lumix S1 II demonstrates, it’s possible to have your cake and eat it too.

Granted, this impressive performance doesn’t come cheaply, as the S1 II is $3,200, while the Z6 III is currently on sale for $2,200. Either way, though, hybrid shooters who want amazing photos and videos don’t need to sacrifice one for the other. Partially stacked sensors are ensuring that both are possible and within reach for enthusiasts.

Credits: Dynamic range data and test chart by William J. Claff of Photons to Photos. Header photo by Erin Thomson for PetaPixel.