DJI Won’t Confirm or Deny Its Drones Are Being Sold Under a Different Brand

Despite no official ban on the company, DJI is having a difficult time selling drones in the United States. That is to say, it’s having a hard time selling them under the DJI brand.

There have been reports that U.S. customs is denying shipments of drones from DJI, although the government agency hasn’t officially commented specifically on its stance with DJI. This has been a problem going back as far as October of last year, when DJI says that it appears to be “part of a broader initiative by the Department of Homeland Security to scrutinize the origins of products, particularly in the case of Chinese made drones,” Reuters reported.

That trend has continued into 2025, as DJI drones are basically nonexistent in the United States. It didn’t officially launch its new Mavic 4 Pro for sale in the US and it remains unavailable.

DJI might have become so fed up with the situation that it elected to get its drones into the US market through a different method: rebranding. According to The Verge, there is strong evidence to suggest the company is selling its Mini 4 Pro drone under the SkyRover brand as the X1. The two drones appear to be identical in design outside of a few color differences. It even uses a very similar app.

While they look the same, there is more to suggest that it might be a DJI rebrand. As reported by DroneXL, a security researcher by the name of Kevin Finisterre has linked the SkyRover X1 to DJI’s cloud infrastructure. Code snippets show that it has direct ties to DJI’s network, Finisterre revealed last week. References to DJI in the code were replaced with “xxx” or “uav.”

When contacted for comment, DJI said that it could neither confirm nor deny the allegations and that it had nothing to add to the reporting at this time.

DJI is facing an outright ban in the United States if it doesn’t pass a security audit by this fall — an audit that has yet to be started and might be rushed. DJI has been pleading with the federal government since early this year to start that audit and says it has nothing to hide, and the clock is ticking.