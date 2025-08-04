Camp Snap’s New Screen-Free Digital Video Camera Channels the Super 8

Camp Snap, known for its old-school Camp Snap Camera for still photography, went back to the nostalgia well for its new CS-8 digital video camera based on the Kodak Super 8 motion picture camera.

The Camp Snap CS-8 maintains its still photo sibling’s point-and-shoot attitude, promising to deliver a straightforward, accessible, and vintage-inspired shooting experience. The CS-8 resembles a Kodak Super 8, featuring a pistol-grip handle with a recording trigger and a boxy black and silver aesthetic. The CS-8 features an analog battery meter on one side and an analog SD card meter on the other, indicating the percentage of the included 4GB SD card that remains available to the user.

Close-up of a vintage camera showing zoom in/out buttons, an analog battery meter with a needle, and labeled text pointing to the controls and meter. The camera surface is textured black with silver accents.

Close-up of a vintage camera labeled "Snap 8" with a meter labeled "SD Card Meter" showing SD card storage. Text notes a 4GB SD card is included. The camera has a textured black surface and silver dials.

The camera also includes zoom rocker switches that control the built-in lens, an aspect ratio dial (9:16, 1:1, 16:9, and 4:3 options are available), a USB-C port for transferring files and charging the camera, and a rotating dial that sets the camera to one of its five built-in vintage filters. The available filter options include faded sepia, grainy analog, washed retro tones, black and white, and standard.

A hand holds a vintage black and silver film camera with a labeled arrow pointing to the trigger beneath, accompanied by the text "PULL TRIGGER TO RECORD.

One notable absence from the Camp Snap CS-8 is an on-camera display. While it has a viewfinder for framing shots, all playback must be done on a separate device, which Camp Snap says is “the point.”

“There’s no screen or playback, so you’re not overthinking shots,” Camp Snap explains. “Just shoot and stay in the moment.” This concept is very similar to the Camp Snap photo camera, which also lacks a playback display.

A vintage black and silver Super 8 camera with a textured grip and side markings is shown against a plain beige background. The camera is angled upward, highlighting its retro design and lens details.

Camp Snap doesn’t share too many technical details about its new digital video camera, which is admittedly par for the course with a product like this. It’s designed to deliver a particular type of experience, rather than hit modern specification targets.

That said, some info can be gleaned from product photos. The camera has a built-in 3.19mm lens, so it is a very safe bet the sensor is very small. The f/2 lens has a fixed focal length, so the “8x zoom” listed on the lens must refer to digital zoom.

Camp Snap doesn’t mention the camera’s resolution. However, Hollywood Reporter, which went hands-on with the camera, reports that it shoots up to 4Kp30 depending on the aspect ratio selected. However, some other users who have gotten their hands on the CS-8 claim much lower 480p resolution. The camera also records mono audio using a built-in mic.

Pricing and Availability

 The Camp Snap CS-8 digital video camera is available to preorder now for $149, although it will sell for $199 when it officially launches later this year. Camp Snap says preorders will begin shipping by mid-September.

