Harman Phoenix II is a Brand-New Color 35mm and 120 Film Stock

Harman is continuing its support of analog photography with the announcement of Phoenix II, the successor to the experimental Phoenix C41 film that is very different from the original and has been completely redesigned to offer better color and contrast.

Harman Phoenix was announced in early December 2023 and was described as a limited edition, experimental film stock. While it has been widely available since then, Harman’s announcement of a successor seems to indicate that the experiment is over.

Succeeding it is Phoenix II, described as an ISO 200, C41, color film that is being made available in both 35mm and 120 formats.

“Harman Phoenix represented a significant milestone in the long history of our company and was a solid starting point on our color journey,” Greg Summers, Managing Director at Harman, says. “Since then, our teams have been working very hard behind the scenes, taking what we have learnt, alongside valuable feedback from the film community, to further develop, optimise, and refine this into a brand-new film. This second-generation film is very different from the original. Each layer and component has been redesigned and reengineered into a completely new formulation. New dyes, couplers, and even an experimental layer construct!”

PetaPixel has been led to believe that Phoenix II will replace the original Phoenix, so the “limited edition” billing that film bore was meant to be taken seriously. That said, Phoenix II doesn’t carry that tag, meaning photographers should expect to retain access to Phoenix II going forward.

Harman says that Phoenix II is a big change over its predecessor, representing “a step-change versus the original.” Photographers can expect better color reproduction, better-controlled contrast, less grain, and increased sharpness. Harman says these factors therefore make it not only easier to shoot — Phoenix was a bit challenging and often wild in its image rendering — but also easier to scan, which is helpful both to at-home developers and larger labs.

Below are a few sample images captured with Harman Phoenix II, courtesy of Harman. For the sake of better understanding what to expect from this film, a large number of examples are provided:

Last year, Harman made its largest investment in film manufacturing since the 1990s, and that is paying off in the form of multiple new films since. In addition to Phoenix, photographers saw a new redscale film, a new black and white film in Kentmere Pan 200, and now a new color film in Phoenix II.

Harman Phoenix II is available in both 35mm rolls (36 exposures) and 120 format starting today, with pricing varying per region — photographers will want to check with local retailers. PetaPixel has shot two rolls of Phoenix II and will be publishing its review shortly.

Image credits: Harman