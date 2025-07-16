Harman Phoenix II is a Brand-New Color 35mm and 120 Film Stock

Jaron Schneider

Two boxes of Harman Phoenix ISO 200 colour film stacked on a colorful, speckled surface with a blurred green background. The film boxes are blue with bold, stylized graphics and text.

Harman is continuing its support of analog photography with the announcement of Phoenix II, the successor to the experimental Phoenix C41 film that is very different from the original and has been completely redesigned to offer better color and contrast.

Harman Phoenix was announced in early December 2023 and was described as a limited edition, experimental film stock. While it has been widely available since then, Harman’s announcement of a successor seems to indicate that the experiment is over.

Succeeding it is Phoenix II, described as an ISO 200, C41, color film that is being made available in both 35mm and 120 formats.

Two boxes of Harman Phoenix color film sit on a wooden table with vintage cameras and a black lantern behind them, outdoors in bright sunlight.

“Harman Phoenix represented a significant milestone in the long history of our company and was a solid starting point on our color journey,” Greg Summers, Managing Director at Harman, says. “Since then, our teams have been working very hard behind the scenes, taking what we have learnt, alongside valuable feedback from the film community, to further develop, optimise, and refine this into a brand-new film. This second-generation film is very different from the original. Each layer and component has been redesigned and reengineered into a completely new formulation. New dyes, couplers, and even an experimental layer construct!”

PetaPixel has been led to believe that Phoenix II will replace the original Phoenix, so the “limited edition” billing that film bore was meant to be taken seriously. That said, Phoenix II doesn’t carry that tag, meaning photographers should expect to retain access to Phoenix II going forward.

Harman says that Phoenix II is a big change over its predecessor, representing “a step-change versus the original.” Photographers can expect better color reproduction, better-controlled contrast, less grain, and increased sharpness. Harman says these factors therefore make it not only easier to shoot — Phoenix was a bit challenging and often wild in its image rendering — but also easier to scan, which is helpful both to at-home developers and larger labs.

Below are a few sample images captured with Harman Phoenix II, courtesy of Harman. For the sake of better understanding what to expect from this film, a large number of examples are provided:

A wall of stacked shipping containers in blue, yellow, and brown hues. A person on a bicycle rides in front of the containers, adding a sense of scale to the scene.

Colorful mural featuring a brick building labeled "Manchester's Great Northern," a stylized man's face, a green mug, a rotary phone, and cityscape elements; artwork by Alex Hancock.

Four people stand on the shore of a blue-green lake surrounded by pine trees and mountains; one person holds a pink umbrella. The sky is cloudy, and the scene is framed by tree branches.

A calm turquoise lake with a pine tree in the foreground, surrounded by rocky mountains partly capped with snow under a partly cloudy sky.

A row of brightly colored grain elevators, including a prominent orange one labeled "Pioneer," stands beside a rural road at sunset. Grassy areas and utility poles are visible alongside the buildings.

A person with short, light brown hair stands in profile next to a concrete wall and stairs, looking contemplative. The image has a soft, muted tone and an outdoor, urban setting.

A woman wearing a black coat and beret smiles while holding a camera up to her eye, standing outdoors near a railing with green foliage in the background.

Two young women stand in a softly lit hallway; one holds a bouquet and a plush toy, while the other looks at posters on the wall. More people are further down the hallway, which glows with pink and white lights.

A busy city street at night with glowing Chinese restaurant signs, people walking by, and reflections of lights and signs in the shop windows.

A small log cabin with a stone chimney sits on a grassy prairie under a wide, partly cloudy blue sky, with distant mountains on the horizon.

A small stream winds through a grassy meadow under a blue sky with scattered clouds, with distant hills and mountains in the background.

A winding dirt path curves through a dense forest of tall, straight trees with lush green ferns and grass covering the forest floor. Sunlight filters through the canopy, creating a serene atmosphere.

Rocky cliffs under a blue sky are reflected in a calm pond surrounded by grassy patches and fields, creating a serene natural landscape. The image has a classic film border and is credited to Marcus McAdam.

A brick railway station building with chimneys and a sign reading "Mobberley." Bunting is strung along the roof, and trees are visible in the background under a clear sky.

A modern, angular building with large, dark windows and light stone exterior stands against a cloudy sky, with glass railings and steps leading up to the entrance.

A grand, historic building with a domed roof stands under a cloudy sky. Several people walk in the foreground, and the architecture features tall windows and ornate details.

A woman in a ruffled blouse and checked skirt sits on a park bench, holding a large orange parasol. She wears sunglasses and has a green woven bag beside her. Trees and a black metal fence are in the background.

A woman in a checkered dress and sunglasses holds a red parasol while walking on a city sidewalk lined with red brick buildings and parked cars.

A colorful outdoor display featuring wooden crates, potted plants, blue-patterned plates, a large yellow jug, and bright fabrics, arranged decoratively with lush greenery and vibrant flowers.

Layered, colorful sandstone cliffs rise above desert vegetation under a blue sky with wispy clouds. The rock formations show distinct bands of cream, tan, and reddish hues.

Last year, Harman made its largest investment in film manufacturing since the 1990s, and that is paying off in the form of multiple new films since. In addition to Phoenix, photographers saw a new redscale film, a new black and white film in Kentmere Pan 200, and now a new color film in Phoenix II.

Harman Phoenix II is available in both 35mm rolls (36 exposures) and 120 format starting today, with pricing varying per region — photographers will want to check with local retailers. PetaPixel has shot two rolls of Phoenix II and will be publishing its review shortly.

Image credits: Harman

