Beware of Fake Leica Stores Promising Massive Discounts

As the adage goes, when a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is. Several fake Leica websites have emerged, deceiving users with Leica Store-like graphics and promises of steep, albeit unrealistic, discounts on Leica cameras.

Leica Rumors reports and PetaPixel confirmed that multiple fake Leica websites are operating right now. Some of these counterfeit stores heavily advertise on social media, and in certain instances, they even appear somewhat convincing.

Leica itself has responded to the problem, putting a large banner at the top of its very real, actual website.

“We are aware of a recent rise in fraudulent websites that are unlawfully using Leica’s branding materials to mislead customers,” Leica explains. “These sites are not affiliated with Leica in any way and may attempt to scam consumers through counterfeit offers or unauthorized sales.”

Leica says it takes the issue “very seriously” and is working to identify the operators behind the websites and get the sites taken down.

“Protecting our customers and preserving the integrity of our brand are our top priorities,” Leica adds.

Customers should never purchase Leica equipment from fraudulent retailers. Beyond the obvious fact that it’s not possible to buy a genuine, brand-new Leica camera or lens for 80% off its retail price, it’s highly risky to provide any personal or financial information to scammers. Unfortunately, it is simply not possible to buy a brand-new Leica Q3 for under $1,600, a Leica M11 for under $2,000, or a Leica D-Lux 8 for $450. But trying to score an impossible bargain is a great way to become the victim of theft.

Leica provides a list of authorized retailers on its website, operates an official online store in many markets, including the United States, and has brick-and-mortar stores in many major cities.

Photographers who see ads on social media websites for retailers like “Lelca Shop” should report the ads and take their business elsewhere. While it is tempting to try to save as much money as possible on Leica gear, there are much safer ways to do so, including buying pre-owned equipment directly from Leica or trusted pre-owned camera retailers like KEH.

Image credits: Header photo created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.