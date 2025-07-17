Beware of Fake Leica Stores Promising Massive Discounts

Jeremy Gray

A red oval with the white Leica logo in the center, set against a yellow background with black diagonal hazard stripes along the top and bottom edges.

As the adage goes, when a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is. Several fake Leica websites have emerged, deceiving users with Leica Store-like graphics and promises of steep, albeit unrealistic, discounts on Leica cameras.

Leica Rumors reports and PetaPixel confirmed that multiple fake Leica websites are operating right now. Some of these counterfeit stores heavily advertise on social media, and in certain instances, they even appear somewhat convincing.

A display of Leica cameras, lenses, binoculars, and a book titled "100 Leica Stories" on geometric platforms, with the text "100 Years Of Leica" on a neutral background.
This fake Leica store homepage closely mimics Leica’s legitimate website.

Leica itself has responded to the problem, putting a large banner at the top of its very real, actual website.

“We are aware of a recent rise in fraudulent websites that are unlawfully using Leica’s branding materials to mislead customers,” Leica explains. “These sites are not affiliated with Leica in any way and may attempt to scam consumers through counterfeit offers or unauthorized sales.”

A notice from Leica warns about fraudulent websites misusing Leica branding, urges customers to use authorized dealers, and lists official links to ensure authentic purchases. The message is displayed on a pink background.
Leica USA’s official notice about the scam and fraudulent websites.

Leica says it takes the issue “very seriously” and is working to identify the operators behind the websites and get the sites taken down.

“Protecting our customers and preserving the integrity of our brand are our top priorities,” Leica adds.

Screenshot of an online store page displaying various Leica camera models and accessories with product images, names, prices, and discounts arranged in a grid layout under the heading "Cameras (by Model).
Scam “Leica” stores offer a wide range of “products.”
Screenshot of an online store page displaying a Leica M11 camera, “100 YEARS OF LEICA ‘NEW YORK USA’,” in glossy black paint finish, priced at $2,503.07. Product images and purchase details are also visible.
This is a screenshot from a fake Leica website, as evidenced by the absurd price, shorter than normal warranty period, low-resolution product photo, and more. However, scams don’t need to fool everyone, they just need to fool some people.

Customers should never purchase Leica equipment from fraudulent retailers. Beyond the obvious fact that it’s not possible to buy a genuine, brand-new Leica camera or lens for 80% off its retail price, it’s highly risky to provide any personal or financial information to scammers. Unfortunately, it is simply not possible to buy a brand-new Leica Q3 for under $1,600, a Leica M11 for under $2,000, or a Leica D-Lux 8 for $450. But trying to score an impossible bargain is a great way to become the victim of theft.

A grid of Leica cameras and equipment on sale, showing product images, names, and discounted prices in red text. Products include D-Lux 8, M-P, Q3, M11-P Safari, and others. “Best sale new” is displayed at the top.
Another screenshot from a fraudulent website.
A grid of camera lenses for sale, each labeled with a Leica model name, product image, and red sale prices ranging from $794.57 to $14510.44, with original prices crossed out above the sale prices.
It’s not only cameras. The scammers are also listing lenses.

Leica provides a list of authorized retailers on its website, operates an official online store in many markets, including the United States, and has brick-and-mortar stores in many major cities.

Photographers who see ads on social media websites for retailers like “Lelca Shop” should report the ads and take their business elsewhere. While it is tempting to try to save as much money as possible on Leica gear, there are much safer ways to do so, including buying pre-owned equipment directly from Leica or trusted pre-owned camera retailers like KEH.

Image credits: Header photo created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.

