Nikon is Attending San Diego Comi-Con, and That’s a Very Smart Move

Earlier this year, Nikon announced a cross-country tour aboard a customized bright “Nikon yellow” Land Cruiser. The next stop on Nikon’s tour across the U.S. is San Diego, where Nikon will showcase its camera technology at Comic-Con International. Cosplay and photography are a perfect pairing.

Nikon will bring an interactive photography experience to Comic-Con attendees from next Wednesday, July 23, through Sunday, July 27. The company will demonstrate its latest Nikon Z series cameras, including the Z50 II and Z5 II, plus a variety of Nikkor Z lenses. Visitors will be able to try the cameras for themselves, chat with professional Nikon Creators, and “show off their best cosplay and photography skills.” Nikon will have a cosplay model on-site, allowing guests to take photos of a professional cosplay model. Alternatively, attendees are welcome to jump into a custom photo kiosk to become a portrait subject themselves.

Alongside gear demonstrations, Nikon will hold meet-and-greets daily and host special photo walks on Thursday and Sunday. Sign-ups are required for the photo walks with Kien Quan and Martin Wong. Nikon recommends following the photographers on Instagram to find out more information on photo walk sign-ups.

“Through the Nikon Tour, we’re excited to put Nikon cameras in people’s hands and inspire them to share their creativity and individuality through our products,” Stephanie Frank, Associate General Manager of Marketing Communication, Nikon Inc., tells PetaPixel. “The Comic-Con San Diego audience is a natural fit, offering an incredible opportunity for Nikon to connect directly with a passionate, creative community that lives and breathes visual storytelling.”

“We’re looking forward to seeing how attendees use Nikon gear to capture their unique perspectives and to spending time with people who are deeply committed to self-expression,” Frank concludes.

It’s a smart move by Nikon. Photography is a significant part of the cosplay community. There are few bigger places on Earth for cosplay than San Diego Comic-Con, so Nikon will aim to tap into that big market next week with the Nikon Tour.

The Nikon Tour has additional stops scheduled for Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Houston. Photographers can sign up on Nikon’s website to be notified when the tour is coming to a city near them.

