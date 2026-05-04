Nikon’s Custom Yellow Land Cruiser is on a Second Cross-Country Tour

Nikon has announced that its United States Nikon Tour that debuted last year is making a return, this time hitting 10 cities across the country, starting with Chapel Hill, North Carolina on May 15.

This year, Nikon is expanding the tour to double the number of stops it attempted in 2025. So far, it has committed to 10 that will take place through November:

Chapel Hill, NC – May 15–17

Seattle, WA – June 5–7

Salt Lake City, UT – June 12–14

Denver, CO – June 19–21

Kansas City, MO – June 26–28

Dallas, TX – September 25-27

Nashville, TN – October 2-4

Washington, DC – October 23-25

Philadelphia, PA – October 30 – Nov 1

Boston, MA – November 7-9

Beyond more cities, Nikon is also expanding the programming it will offer in each. Beyond the “touch and try” experience with Nikon cameras and lenses, the company promises photo walks and workshops. It will also add what it calls dedicated “programming days” that are tailored specifically to beginners, professional photographers and cinema creators, along with a new video-focused day centered on the Nikon ZR.

What isn’t changing is how it works: the tour is free to attend.

“The tour is a completely free experience for all attendees, who can expect to leave with the content they create, and will feature a dynamic mix of hands-on photography and videography experiences, as well as educational sessions and interactive workshops designed to help attendees grow their skills,” Nikon says.

Nikon will be stocking each location with Nikon cameras and lenses along with a host of its Ambassadors including D’Ann Boal and Kristi Odom and contracted Creators such as Joyce Charat, Staci Brucks and Kirill Umrikhin. Nikon says that additional ambassadors, creators, and special guests will join to lead photo walks and immersive on-site experiences in the different cities, which will be announced closer to each date.

“The Nikon Tour is about bringing our community together and empowering creators at every stage of their journey,” Fumiko Kawabata, Sr. Vice President, Marketing and Planning, Nikon Inc., says. “With expanded programming this year and more opportunities to connect, learn, and create, we’re excited to continue building meaningful experiences across the country and across skill levels in 2026.”

Details on each day of the tour tied to each city can be found on Nikon’s dedicated web page.

Image credits: Nikon