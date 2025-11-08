The Nikon Tour Highlights Big Changes, and I’m Here For It

It’s no secret that things are changing in the camera and imaging space. As technology advances and the old guard passes the torch to the new, we’ve seen the digital camera evolve from a work instrument only accessible to industry professionals to a creative tool that even those of modest means can access.



For as long as I’ve been a part of the industry, though, the main gripe I’ve had with many of the mainstream market players is that they seem hesitant to include up-and-coming creatives in their community of professionals or pitch their products directly to the younger consumer in a way they can identify with.

All it takes to see this is to visit the various manufacturer websites and scroll through the list of people endorsed by their respective brands of choice. Many of them are industry veterans with decades of experience in their field, and for any aspiring creative, that kind of recognition seems like an impossible goal. Of course, that’s not to say the only reason one might pursue this art form is to achieve that level of success, but most new guitarists typically seek to emulate Bob Dylan or Slash or another guitar hero, rather than Dave that performs in the Nirvana cover band every Tuesday (nothing against Dave, he’s a super nice guy and an excellent accountant).

As a Nikon user, this has been a particularly glaring criticism of mine over the last few years. Like it or not, the online creator community on platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok has become a huge asset in the marketing toolbox, and one that, compared to the competition, Nikon has historically played down to its peril. I can’t speak for everyone, but I know that I’ve found it a little odd to see heavy hitters from the roster of Ambassadors alongside members of the product and technical teams speaking about how great the budget-oriented offerings like the Z50 or Zfc are. If I were a prospective customer just entering the market, I’d want to hear from someone more relatable to me, whose use case is more aligned with mine.

Thankfully, as a member of the younger crowd (at least for the time being…), things seem to be changing on that front. Not only have many products aimed squarely at the aspiring shutter monkey hit the market, delivering professional-quality results at an affordable price, with features designed to make entry into the field as seamless as possible, but manufacturers themselves seem to have come to the realization that nurturing the up-and-coming creator community is a great way to get others like them excited about the art form and the tools we use to create that art.

Recently, I spent the better part of a week attending the Los Angeles leg of the 2025 Nikon Tour, and what I saw was very promising. Aside from attracting significantly more people than I thought it might, it’s very clear that Nikon is leaning heavily into this segment, both in its market outreach and the people it elevates to do that outreach.

For those unfamiliar with the Nikon Tour, earlier this year, Nikon announced that it would be stopping at many of the larger cities around the US for in-person product demos and workshops hosted by a variety of Ambassadors, Creators, and other partners. Kicking off with Chicago and Aurora, Illinois, in mid-May, it has since come to Los Angeles and San Diego, with Phoenix, AZ, and Houston, TX coming up as of the time of writing. At each stop, attendees have the chance to get some hands-on time with the Nikon Z50II and Nikon Z5II during guided shoots covering a variety of subjects, and even take home their photos at the end.

At the Los Angeles stop, I spent 5 days gallivanting around LA and the South Bay with a group of photographers, running the gamut from novice to experienced professional. Highlights included long-exposure night photography at Paul’s Photo, a golden hour fashion portraiture session at a house in Burbank, and a street photography workshop at the famous LACMA lamppost installation.

The latter was hosted by Samy’s Camera and led by Nikon Creator Preston Luke. Preston’s story caught my eye as particularly illustrative of the renewed push the brand is making to appeal to the burgeoning creative. Since picking up a D7200 at the age of 17 and starting out doing high school portraiture sessions around his home in Missouri, Preston has spent a decade building an audience on social media where he aims to teach and inspire others to love photography as he does.

That hasn’t come without difficulty, though. “The biggest challenge has been proving credibility in an industry that still leans heavily on traditional experience,” he says. “As a younger creative, you often have to work twice as hard to be taken seriously. On top of that, social media changes fast, and staying relevant while keeping your artistic integrity takes constant balance. But I think that’s also what makes this generation exciting, we’re rewriting what a creative career can look like.”

Preston wasn’t even the only instructor at the Los Angeles stop with a story like this. Two of the fashion portraiture sessions I attended were led by Joyce Charat, a young French photographer and Nikon Creator who moved to Los Angeles after graduating high school to study at ArtCenter College of Design. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic struck, making working as a photographer that much more difficult. Since completing her degree, though, she’s had the opportunity to work with many fashion brands and publications, like Pravana hair color, Cosmopolitan, and Harper’s Bazaar, as well as a number of high-profile musicians like Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg, and G-Eazy.

Joyce had much of the same to say about “making it” as a young creative, highlighting the importance of consistency, allowing your audience to see what goes on behind the scenes, even going as far as having her own dedicated BTS videographer on-site during her sessions, and believing in yourself and your abilities.

It would appear that this focus on a younger audience appears to be paying off for Nikon. “We recognize that the creative landscape is evolving rapidly, and a new generation is exploring storytelling in new, exciting ways”, says Steph Frank, Associate General Manager of Marketing Communications for Nikon USA. “Through programs like Nikon Creators, we’re fostering community and deeper engagement, empowering diverse talent, and ensuring our products reach a wider audience—from seasoned professionals to newcomers pursuing their creative passions…Nikon Creators Camps and the Nikon Tour have been particularly well-received, providing opportunities for education, collaboration, and inspiration for both the community and the brand.”

For the wider market and the field as a whole, this can only be a good thing. Not only does art benefit from an increase in diversity, but so does the technology used to create it. New users buying into the market increases the ability and incentive for manufacturers to innovate and drive competition amongst each other, which itself often drives new users to buy into the market. Thus, our community is able to sustain itself.

As Preston Luke himself says, “Young people are the future of any creative field. They’re curious, eager to learn, and often the ones driving trends…It’s not just about selling cameras, it’s about building relationships that last decades.”