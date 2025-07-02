Photographer Beautifully ‘Breaks the Rules’ With Abstract Fireworks Photos

When we think of fireworks, most of us picture familiar, vibrant bursts of color lighting up the night sky, each explosion a momentary spectacle in a blossom of color. But for photographer Bryan Szucs, fireworks aren’t just about capturing a fleeting display, they’re a chance to defy convention and create something abstract, unpredictable, and uniquely beautiful.

The Explosive Art of Uncertainty

Bryan Szucs, known for his bold, abstract fireworks images, has spent over a decade experimenting with ways to break free from traditional fireworks photography. What started as a casual hobby in 2011, capturing family moments with his first Sony NEX-5N, soon evolved into an artistic obsession, one that has resulted in a stunning collection of photographs that capture fireworks in ways most would never imagine. It all began in 2012 when Szucs stumbled across an article by David Johnson on PetaPixel, introducing the concept of defocused fireworks photography.

This seemingly simple technique, moving the focus ring in and out during a firework explosion, revolutionized Szucs’s approach to his work. Now in a full-circle moment, Szucs takes his own turn to interview with PetaPixel, sharing how he has evolved the technique in his nearly 13 years of dedication to abstract firework photography.

“I thought it looked so strange and beautiful that I had to try it myself,” he explains. “Ever since, I haven’t taken a standard fireworks photo in over 13 years.”

The Bold and the Abstract

When asked to describe his photographic style, Szucs doesn’t hesitate: “Bold.” His work is characterized by striking, vivid colors and unpredictable patterns, reminiscent of looking through a kaleidoscope, each frame a chaotic burst of energy. He’s drawn to the process of creation itself, as much as the final image, relishing the “element of surprise” each new shot offers.

“I usually have a rough idea of how a shot will turn out, but when I see something unexpected…that’s priceless,” Szucs says. “It’s like unwrapping a gift or discovering a hidden gem.”

It’s this sense of spontaneity that drives him. Szucs’ approach to photography is as much about experimentation as it is about precision.

“The unpredictability of fireworks is what excites me. Even when the colors or patterns appear similar, no two shots are ever exactly alike. That sense of originality is what keeps me coming back,” he says.

Calculated Chaos

Despite the seeming chaos of his images, Szucs’ process is far from random. His workflow, which he’s fine-tuned over the years, follows a routine designed to give him the most control over what can often feel like an uncontrollable event. He starts by selecting a lens, usually something in the 70-200mm range, and setting up his tripod before the fireworks even begin.

As the first firework explodes, he quickly adjusts his settings, often adjusting exposure as the night progresses. He then shoots for the duration of the show, typically 30 minutes, without paying much attention to his camera’s screen. The real magic happens once he’s back home, sifting through his images in Lightroom to select the shapes and patterns that most captivate him.

The true beauty of Szucs’ work lies in its abstraction. The core of his method is moving the camera or lens during the explosion, intentionally breaking the traditional “rules” of photography. Whether it’s zooming in and out rapidly, tapping the lens, or even loosening his tripod’s head to introduce camera shake, Szucs doesn’t shy away from imperfection.

“These techniques encourage unpredictability, which is part of what makes the results so exciting,” he explains. “It’s about embracing the chaos, letting the fireworks dance in their own unpredictable way.”

The Gear that Makes it Happen

While Szucs thrives in the realm of the unpredictable, he does rely on certain gear to bring his vision to life. Over the years, he’s worked with several Nikon cameras, including the D600, D850, and now the Z9. However, it’s his choice of lenses, specifically in the 70-200mm range, that makes a noticeable difference.

“Wide-angle lenses make the fireworks appear too small. I prefer zooming in for a more dramatic effect,” Szucs notes.

His lens choices allow for quick adjustments, enabling him to move from out-of-focus to infinity-focus within seconds, an essential feature when working with such fast-paced explosions. A tripod is also critical for his process, offering a stable base that helps Szucs maintain control over his work, even as he taps or nudges it for creative effect.

“I tried hand-holding the camera once, but it was too chaotic for me. The tripod allows me to get the kind of control I need to create the images I envision,” he admits.

The Beauty of the Unpredictable

Szucs’ work defies the idea that photography is always about precision and careful planning. Instead, it celebrates the beauty of spontaneity and the unexpected. For him, editing plays a significant role in shaping his images, but it’s often more about subtle tweaks than heavy manipulation. He focuses on refining the image to bring out the natural vibrancy of the colors, rather than altering them.

“There’s so much variation within a single exposure that the colors usually come out beautifully vibrant on their own. It’s about embracing the surprise and letting the fireworks reveal their own unique dance of color and light,” he says.

In many ways, Szucs’ photography represents a fusion of control and chaos, where his meticulous technical skills meet the inherent unpredictability of fireworks. It’s a combination that continually fuels his creativity, pushing him to explore new techniques and directions.

“I want to keep refining my work, but also stay open to discovering new approaches. It’s all about curiosity and seeing how far I can take this,” he shares.

The Future of Szucs’ Abstract Fireworks

As Szucs continues to experiment, his journey into abstract fireworks photography remains one of endless possibilities. For him, every shot is an opportunity to push the boundaries of what’s possible, an invitation to discover something new with every burst of color in the sky. And though the process may be chaotic, the result is always awe-inspiring, a unique moment frozen in time that captures both the energy of the fireworks and the artist’s creative exploration. Sometimes, breaking conventional photography rules can lead to superb and colorful surprises.

You can see more of Bryan Szucs’ captivating abstract fireworks work on his website or follow his creative journey on Instagram.

Image credits: Photographs by Bryan Szucs