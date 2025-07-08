Skydiver and Drone Soar Through Fireworks as Lightning Strikes: Wild July 4 Scenes

The Fourth of July weekend celebrations are over, but a skydiver flying through the fireworks while filming on a GoPro was too good not to share.

Jeff Provenzano flew over his hometown of Lakeland, Florida, as gunpowder was exploding all around him. “Let me tell you… one of the most surreal visuals I ever experienced in the sky,” Provenzano says.

This dude skydiving through a fireworks show is incredible pic.twitter.com/6OneF3pEgP — Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) July 5, 2025

“Hope everyone had an epic 4th of July weekend,” Provenzano writes on Instagram. “Skydiving into my hometown firework show will forever be one of my favorite jumps—pure magic in the sky. But let me tell you… This was next-level surreal: Chasing @lukeaikins in his experimental Cessna 182, diving in sync with our wingsuits thanks to a wild speed brake mod — while launching fireworks from the belly of the plane! We’ve performed this sequence multiple times over Sun N Fun in Lakeland, FL—and it never gets old.”

Provenzano wasn’t the only one flying into the fireworks. One man flew his drone directly into the fireworks, and while this is absolutely not recommended, the footage was spectacular.

This man flew his drone into some fireworks and the footage is absolutely beautiful.pic.twitter.com/E4p8yapWPT — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) July 4, 2025

Meanwhile, Mathew Dutton filmed lightning and fireworks colliding in Mustang, Oklahoma. Accuweather shared the footage on X (formerly Twitter).

Epic Light Show! Fireworks and lightning collide in this stunning scene from Mustang, Oklahoma 🌩️🎇 pic.twitter.com/TKEiVzRkut — AccuWeather (@accuweather) July 5, 2025

But moving away from peril. Photographer Dan Martland captured stupendous images of the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks show, while also getting a video of the Statue of Liberty engulfed in the sparkly explosions.

PetaPixel published a guide last week on how to capture fireworks photos on a smartphone. While also featuring Bryan Szucs’s images, who is known for his bold, abstract fireworks images, having spent over a decade experimenting with ways to break free from traditional fireworks photography.