Sony ‘Camera Verify’ Lets Newsroom Share a Photo’s Authenticity via a URL

Sony today announced the beta release of what it calls “Camera Verify,” a new feature of its Camera Authenticity Solution that allows newsrooms to share the authenticity of a photo via a dedicated URL so that third parties can view those results directly and remotely.

Sony’s Camera Authenticity program has been slowly evolving for the past couple of years, starting with joining the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) in March 2022. After Leica became the first company to build the Content Authenticity Initiative’s (CAI) C2PA image provenance platform into its M11-P, Sony followed a month later by announcing that it had worked on its own platform in tandem with the Associated Press.

By January 2025, Sony finally pushed its image authenticity firmware into publicly available cameras: the a1, a1 II, and a9 III.

Now the company is expanding on that support with the addition of Camera Verify. Sony says this new feature, which launches today in Beta, has been developed to help news organizations address the challenge of verifying the authenticity of photos, especially with the growing use of AI.

“As AI-generated and manipulated content becomes increasingly sophisticated, the need for trusted, verifiable imagery has never been greater, especially for media professionals. Sony’s Camera Authenticity Solution is designed to meet this need by embedding C2PA digital signatures and Sony’s proprietary 3D depth information directly into the image at the moment of capture… allowing the image’s authenticity information to be verified on the Image Validation Site,” Sony says.

“With the newly added ‘Camera Verify’ Beta, news organizations can issue external sharing URLs for images with embedded digital signatures, allowing third parties to view verification results through reliable URLs directly issued by the verification site. With this feature, the organizations can select specific authenticity items to share during the content publication and distribution process, enabling faster dissemination of credible, verifiable content.”

Verification can’t be performed by third parties using this system, but they can view the certification.

Sony also announced that a Digital Signature Upgrade License is also available today, which allows digital signatures to be embedded directly into images captured with the supported Sony cameras (for an additional fee); supported cameras include the a1 II (Ver.2.00 or later), a1 (Ver.3.00 or later), a9 III (Ver.3.00 or later), a7S III (Ver.4.00 or later), and a7 IV (Ver.5.00 or later).

The company adds that it plans to add support for video content “after fall 2025” to further promote trust in real digital media.

Image credits: Sony