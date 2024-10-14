Nikon Will Add C2PA Content Credentials to the Z6 III by Next Year

Jaron Schneider

A Nikon Z series camera displayed without a lens against a textured background. The logo for the Content Authenticity Initiative appears below the camera.

Nikon announced that it is preparing a firmware update that will bring the Content Authenticity Initiative’s (CAI) C2PA content credentials to the Z6 III camera which will be ready to deploy by mid next year.

Announced at Adobe MAX today, the firmware is being exhibited at the show which takes place from October 14 through 16.

The CAI was originally founded by Adobe and now includes more than 800 partners which work together to increase trust online through provenance. The CAI also authored the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) which is a standardized way of verifying a photo’s provenance.

“Nikon is committed to developing solutions, including compliance with the C2PA standards, with the goal of protecting individuals and enterprises in the imaging industry, and ultimately society, from any unfavorable results caused by fake images and/or unauthorized use of images,” Nikon says.

“Our aim is to implement a mechanism that preserves original, unaltered image data recorded using the camera, making it easier to verify the authenticity of images and protect the rights of photographers. This firmware, currently under development for the Z6 III to reflect the results of testing of the mechanism’s practicality as part of the workflows adopted by news agencies, is scheduled for release to some news and other agencies in mid-2025.”

Nikon has been threatening to add C2PA technology into its cameras since October 2022 and earlier this year announced that it had developed a “digital watermark” that could exist on top of C2PA.

While Nikon stated its intention to add C2PA to the Z9 nearly two years ago, it never specified when the technology would actually land in cameras. The Z6 III announcement is the first time Nikon actually stated a timeline although it is still not concrete. To date, only Leica has shipped working C2PA content credentials into a camera.

“Nikon will continue to work to address the ever-changing issues surrounding image authenticity, and contribute to the further development of imaging culture by working toward a society in which those involved in the imaging industry are able to conduct their creative and business activities with greater peace of mind,” the company adds.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.

, ,
, , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Nikon Leica Content Authenticity Leica and Nikon Adding Content Authenticity Tech into Their Cameras
A logo featuring a simplified robot head with "C2PA" written next to it, followed by an "x" and then the "Fujifilm" logo, which has a red triangle symbol incorporated into the "F" letter. The background is white. Fujifilm to Bring C2PA Content Authenticity to X and GFX Cameras
Photographer with the Sony a9 III Cameras, Content Authenticity, and the Evolving Fight Against AI Images
A large sign displaying the word "Google" in colorful letters is mounted on the glass facade of a modern building. The background includes a sky with clouds and some sunlight. A tree with green leaves is visible in the bottom right corner. Google is Adding C2PA Image Content Credentials to Search and Ads
Discussion