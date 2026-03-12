Sony’s Camera Verify Website Now Supports Authenticated Video Sharing

Sony’s Camera Verify (beta) software now supports video files in addition to still photos, representing a significant step forward for content authenticity.

Part of Sony’s broader Camera Authenticity Solution, Camera Verify arrived last June, enabling newsrooms to share the authenticity of a photograph through a dedicated URL. The Camera Verify website includes embedded digital signatures and information about the legitimacy of images captured within Sony’s Camera Authenticity program.

As of writing, the following Sony cameras support recording of authenticity information for video files: Sony a1, a1 II, a9 III, a7r V, a7S III, a7 IV, FX3, FX30, and PXW-Z300. Sony says that support for the relatively new a7 V camera is planned for as early as May.

In a sample webpage showing how Camera Verify (beta) works for video files, users can watch a clip and then see the sensor-based depth map respond in real time while the clip plays, showing that the subject really does exist in the real world and was not captured from a 2D screen. The Sony PXW-Z300 camcorder, while supported as part of Sony’s Camera Authenticity Solution, does not support this depth map technology, by the way.

The page also shows that the video file has the necessary signature from the camera, provides information about the specific camera model, including its serial number, and details how the video clip was captured. In the example, the user captured the video with a Sony FX3 and a Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS II lens.

“Through the expansion of services for still and video content authenticity verification and dissemination, Sony supports select news organizations in efficiently delivering information with verified provenance and authenticity,” Sony explains.

Given how important video clips are for the news industry, this is an important step forward. While the efficacy of content credentials depends heavily on broader support for C2PA standards across all platforms where people get news and on expanded compliance by all companies involved in image capture and publication, it is nonetheless good to see companies like Sony continue to develop improved solutions. Ultimately, a successful approach to content authenticity must start at the image capture stage, and that will require all camera makers to continue dedicating significant time and resources to robust, usable solutions.

Image credits: Sony