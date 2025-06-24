Think Tank’s New Backpack Holds Your Huge Telephoto Lenses

Think Tank Photo, a brand known for its rugged and functional camera bags, has announced the BackLight Long Lens Backpack. It is a purpose-built solution for photographers who specialize in wildlife, sports, or any long-lens photography.

With a carefully designed layout, top-tier materials, and ergonomic features, the BackLight Long Lens Backpack promises to be a go-to option for those who need to carry hefty gear while spending long hours in the field. This new bag is designed to accommodate massive glass, such as 600mm and 800mm prime lenses, offering photographers the convenience of carrying their long lenses with a gripped camera, L-bracket, and tripod foot — all while maintaining ease of access and comfort.

Ergonomic Design for All-Day Comfort

One of the significant challenges photographers face when carrying long lenses and heavy gear is comfort. The BackLight Long Lens Backpack addresses this with a nine-point adjustable harness system, which includes load lifters, a sternum strap, and a quick-fit waist belt for optimal weight distribution. Whether trekking through the wild or navigating long travel days, this type of system helps reduce the strain on shoulders and back, making it easier to carry for extended periods.

Think Tank promises that the backpack’s 320G air mesh back panel ensures maximum ventilation, preventing the heat buildup that can make long treks uncomfortable. The air channel and lumbar support further add to its all-day carrying comfort, ensuring that whether photographing bears in the wild or snapping shots on a safari, photographers stay cool and comfortable.

Specifications and Dimensions

The Think Tank Photo BackLight Long Lens Backpack is designed to be both spacious and ergonomic, offering a balance between capacity and comfort for photographers who need to carry large gear. The exterior dimensions of the bag measure 24.75 inches (62.9 cm) in height, 9.5 inches (24.1 cm) in width, and 8.5 inches (21.6 cm) in depth. The interior measures 22.75 inches (57.8 cm) tall, 8.25 inches (21 cm) wide, and eight inches (20.3 cm) deep, with a total capacity of 32 liters, making it tall enough to comfortably fit long lenses with the tripod foot attached.

The bag’s rear panel access allows photographers to retrieve their gear without needing to lay the bag flat. This style is helpful when working in rugged, wet conditions or on the move, allowing fast access to gear while the bag is upright, saving time and energy when changing lenses or making quick adjustments without having to place the bag on the ground. This design also helps keep the harness clean and dry, a crucial consideration for photographers working in challenging environments.

The deep photo compartment inside the bag can easily accommodate large lenses up to eight inches in diameter with an overall interior length of nearly 23 inches. The compartment is spacious enough for a gripped body, teleconverter, and lens adapter, making it the perfect solution for wildlife photographers who need to be ready for any moment. The customizable divider system provides flexibility, whether carrying one large lens and a body or multiple gripped bodies and lenses.

Storage and Carrying Flexibility

In addition to housing big lenses, the BackLight Long Lens Backpack offers ample space for personal items. The bag features front pockets with space for stashing an extra jacket, food, or layers for a day out in the field, as well as an easy-access front stuff pocket for quick grabs, such as headlamps, gloves, or chargers.

The padded sleeve is designed to safely store a 13-inch tablet, offering a place to carry devices for quick edits, browsing, or reference materials while on the go.

For photographers who use tripods or monopods, the mounting system on both the front and side of the bag ensures that a tripod stays secure during transport, freeing up hands for other gear or tools. Additionally, the daisy chains on the shoulder strap and front panel make it easy to attach trekking poles or other accessories, expanding carry capacity without weighing users down.

Pricing and Availability

The Think Tank Photo BackLight Long Lens Backpack is available now for $275.

Image credits: Think Tank