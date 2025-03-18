Think Tank’s Walker Pro Backpacks Are Made for Photographers

Think Tank’s new Walker Pro backpack series is designed to enable photographers to easily and comfortably carry a lot of camera equipment. The Walker Pro backpacks feature a newly designed harness that Think Tank says will fit most body types.

The Think Tank Walker Pro backpacks come in three sizes: 16 liters, 24 liters, and 30 liters. While each fits different amounts of gear, all three feature Think Tank’s new “plush harness” and removable waist belt, a dedicated padded internal sleeve for a laptop or tablet, and a deep main photo gear compartment with customizable padded inserts that attach via Velcro.

All the backpacks also feature a trolley handle pass-through for securing atop rolling luggage. The backpacks also include an easily accessible front organizer with internal zippered pockets and a key lanyard attachment point.

Speaking of attachment points, the Walker Pro backpacks feature multiple front and side loops, a tripod attachment, and a water bottle pouch.

Although each size Walker Pro backpack shares the same basic shape and design and the same overarching features, it is worth noting that the larger 24L and 30L versions have deeper photo gear compartments explicitly designed to work well with gripped professional camera bodies.

The smallest 16L version has internal dimensions of 24.8 by 38.7 by 12.7 centimeters (9.8 by 15.3 by five inches) and weighs 1.4 kilograms (3.2 pounds) when empty. The 24L Walker Pro weighs 1.6 kilograms (3.5 pounds) and has internal dimensions of 26 by 42.9 by 15.9 centimeters (10.3 by 16.9 by 6.3 inches). Rounding out the trio, the most enormous backpack, the 30L version, weighs 1.9 kilograms (4.1 pounds) when empty and has large internal dimensions of 30.5 by 47 by 15.9 centimeters (12 by 18.5 by 6.3 inches).

“With dedicated padded sleeves for laptop or tablet carry, multiple attachment points for tripods and stands, pockets for water bottles, snacks, and all the accessories you need for a day on assignment — it’s clear we created these packs for professional photographers,” Think Tank explains. “Built tough with the highest quality materials, you can rest assured that the Walker Pro backpacks will stand the test of time.”

The Think Tank Walker Pro backpacks are built primarily with ballistic and ripstop nylon, plus high-density Velex and closed-cell PU foam. The backpacks utilize YKK RC Fuze zippers. The back panel is breathable Ultra Spandura and 320G air mesh. The backpacks also ship with a seam-sealed rain cover for extreme conditions.

Pricing and Availability

The new Think Tank Walker Pro backpacks are available now for $230 (16L), $250 (24L), and $290 (30L). They are only available in black.

Image credits: Think Tank