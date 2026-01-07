Think Tank’s New Photo Backpacks Ditch Dividers for Pouches and Straps

Think Tank’s redesigned Shape Shifter 25L and 37L backpacks promises to better serve photographers whether they are working in the field, transporting gear from shoot to shoot, or traveling afar. Think Tank specifically targets the backpack at fast-moving photojournalists, but it is built for all photographers who need to carry a lot of gear safely and access it quickly.

“The Shape Shifter Backpack is a smart evolution from a beloved original,” Think Tank Photo promises. “Redesigned to meet the needs of today’s fast-moving photojournalists, it now adapts, expands, compresses, and reshapes to match your gear and your workflow, delivering streamlined carry without compromise.”

The inside of the Shape Shifter, by far the most important part of the backpack for photographers, features reconfigurable gear pouches and hold-down straps, allowing photographers to organize their gear however they want without sacrificing safety and security. When protection is paramount, the pouches make the most sense. However, when speed is of the essence, Think Tank recommends using the Velcro straps instead. There are no large internal dividers in this backpack, with it instead using pouches and straps to keep gear organized and secure. Without a semi-rigid divider system, it’s also easy for photographers to orient their kit vertically or horizontally.

To further speed up gear access, the Shape Shifter backpacks have quick-access front-side pockets that provide direct access to lenses up to a 70-200mm f/2.8 zoom lens.

The 25L and 37L backpacks are functionally identical, each features a rain cover, removable waist belt, laptop sleeve, tripod attachment points, luggage handle pass-through slot, water bottle pocket, hidden security pocket, business card holder for easy ID, and what Think Tank describes as improved comfort compared to its predecessor. The primary difference between the two backpacks is their size and capacity.

However, it is worth noting that when empty, both backpacks can be significantly compressed, thanks to the lack of standard internal dividers. The only dividers are small removable ones that can go between cameras and lenses to prevent bumping. There is a compression strap on each to shrink down sections of the bag that aren’t needed.

Think Tank says the 25L Shape Shifter can hold one or two standard camera bodies, two or three lenses up to a 70-200mm f/2.8, and a 15-inch laptop. Meanwhile, the 37L variant is designed to hold one or two gripped camera bodies (like a Canon EOS R1 or Nikon Z9), two or three lenses including up to a 300mm f/2.8 prime, and a 16-inch laptop. When empty, the 25L Shape Shift weighs X, and the 37L is 3.9 pounds (just under 1.8 kilograms).

The Think Tank Shape Shifter 25L and 37L backpacks are available to order now for $299.75 and $329.75.

Image credits: Think Tank