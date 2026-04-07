Think Tank PhotoCross V2 Sling Has One Strap and Side Camera Access

Think Tank Photo has announced a pair of new sling bags for adventurous photographers, the PhotoCross V2 Sling. Available in 11- and 14-liter versions, the bag features a single shoulder strap and is designed to offer photographers quick, comfortable access to their gear without removing the bag.

Unlike a traditional photography backpack, which includes two shoulder straps and often chest and waist straps for extra support, the PhotoCross V2 Sling Series features a single thick padded shoulder strap and a “waist wing” waist strap. The bag is designed to be worn on the back and quickly swung around to the front so that the photographer can access the primary gear compartment via the side zipper.

Compared to the original version, Think Tank says the PhotoCross V2 has a more comfortable and breathable shoulder strap, an improved waist design, better accessory compatibility on the front, a big water bottle pocket on the side, more rugged materials, and rails for a Peak Design Capture Clip on the front of the shoulder strap.

One of the biggest improvements concerns the side access panel. The zippered door now has rounded corners and YKK AquaGuard zippers, which promise smoother one-handed operation. Think Tank also added a larger front pocket with a new internal zippered pocket for securing small essentials, like keys and memory cards.

“The PhotoCross Sling V2 is built for outdoor photographers who demand comfort, protection, and durability. A side-access panel lets you quickly rotate the bag from back to front for fast camera access — no need to take it off,” Think Tank explains. “Made with rugged, weather-resistant materials, the PhotoCross is the ultimate sling for active shoots where performance matters.”

The Think Tank PhotoCross V2 Sling comes in two sizes, 11 and 14 liters. The smaller 11-liter version holds a standard full-frame camera body with an attached medium-sized zoom lens, such as a 24-70mm f/4, plus two small to medium-sized lenses. It can also fit a standard body plus “two to four additional lenses.” Think Tank’s specific example is a Nikon Z6 or Z7 with a 24-70mm f/4 lens, plus 14-24mm f/2.8 and 50mm f/1.4 lenses.

The larger 14-liter PhotoCross V2 Sling holds a standard camera body with a 24-70mm f/2.8 zoom, plus 14-24mm f/2.8 and 70-200mm f/2.8 lenses — a holy trinity of f/2.8 lenses. It can also hold a camera with a lens and up to four other, smaller lenses.

With the included padded dividers, tripod straps, and rain cover, the 11-liter PhotoCross V2 Sling weighs 2.15 pounds (0.96 kilograms), while the bigger bag is 2.4 pounds (1.1 kilograms).

Pricing and Availability

The Think Tank PhotoCross V2 Sling comes in “Basalt Black” and “Desert Sage” colorways. The 11-liter version is $159.75, while the bigger 14L bag is $175.75. Both are available for preorder now and will begin shipping soon.

Image credits: Think Tank