Fujifilm Offers First Look at ‘Classic’ Camera It Will Unveil Tomorrow

Fujifilm has released a new teaser ahead of tomorrow’s X Summit in Shanghai, offering the first glimpse of a new camera that will be unveiled in China. The teaser also delivers a brief look at what appears to be a new lens.

While the X Summit tomorrow, June 12, in Shanghai, was already known, Fujifilm’s new 15-second teaser seen below offers the first look at new products. When Fujifilm unveiled the X half in Los Angeles last month, the company said its next X Summit in Shanghai would feature products “inspired by the concept of classic photography.” Thanks to the new teaser, it is clearer what Fujifilm meant by that.

The teaser video shows a silver camera body from two angles, one showing an interesting Film Simulation control dial that can be viewed through a clear cut-out on the top deck of the new camera. Near the bottom of the frame, viewers can see the dial itself.

This is a much different implementation of a Film Simulation control dial than photographers saw in the Fujifilm X-T50 and X-M5, both of which released last year with pretty standard control dials offering direct Film Simulation control. The teased camera employs a much more classic approach, delivering a see-through slot similar to a film roll counter on an analog camera.

The next brief look at the soon-to-be-unveiled camera shows primary controls on the top deck. One is a shutter speed control dial, another is an exposure compensation dial, and the third is the shutter release, accompanied by a surrounding ring that controls the camera’s power state. This is the same general layout as the X-T50, although there doesn’t appear to be an Auto mode switch around the shutter speed like there is on that camera. The new camera resembles the X-T5 in this respect, although it lacks the camera’s stacked dial design, which allows users to switch between stills and movie modes using the shutter speed dial.

Finally, Fujifilm’s short video shows a new lens. Whether it is interchangeable or fixed to the teased camera remains unclear at this time. The lens looks to be very thin and has a maximum aperture of f/2.8. There is little else to glean from the teaser, but photographers won’t need to wait long to find out more.

The Fujifilm X Summit in Shanghai is scheduled to kick off tomorrow, June 12, at 5 AM EDT (2 AM PDT).

