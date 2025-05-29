Fujifilm’s Next X Summit Is on June 12

Jeremy Gray

Skyline of Shanghai at sunrise with tall skyscrapers and the text 'X Summit Shanghai 2025' displayed above.

The Fujifilm events are coming fast and furious. Less than a month after debuting the X half compact camera, Fujifilm is gearing up to unveil more new gear at a June 12th X Summit in Shanghai.

Fujifilm shared a short video across its social media channels today announcing the X Summit. Fujiflim’s Yuji Igarashi, Divisional Manager of Professional Imaging Group, says:

“Hello everyone. We’re now in beautiful city Shanghai, and we’ll host X Summit Shanghai 2025 on June 12th,” Igarashi explains. “Please look forward to our exciting news!”

Fujifilm has said that the X Summit in Shanghai will focus on updates “inspired by the concept of classic photography.” It’s vague but exciting.

There is frustratingly little else to report about the upcoming X Summit and what Fujifilm fans can expect to see announced, whether it’s a new camera, lens, or perhaps both.

Buy the Fujifilm X half new on Amazon.comBuy the Fujifilm X half used on KEH.com

Instead of speculating, it is worth recapping the last few X Summits to help set realistic expectations. The events are often exciting but don’t always reveal a lot of gear at once.

The most recent X Summit, since the X half was technically revealed at an “X Summit Experience” in Los Angeles, was the X Summit in Prague in March when Fujifilm unveiled the fixed-lens medium-format GFX100RF camera.

Buy the Fujifilm GFX100RF new on Amazon.comBuy the Fujifilm GFX100RF used on KEH.com

Before that, Fujifilm held an X Summit in Tokyo last October, at which point the company unveiled the X-M5 interchangeable lens X Series camera and two X Series lenses, the XF 16-55mm f/2.8 R LM WR II and the XF 500mm f/5.6 R LM OIS WR, which is the GF 500mm f/5.6 R LM OIS WR lens with an X mount on it.

Buy the Fujifilm X-M5 new on Amazon.comBuy the Fujifilm X-M5 used on KEH.com

Last May, at an X Summit in Sydney, Australia, Fujifilm unveiled four new products, including two cameras and as many lenses. Fujifilm debuted the X-T50 APS-C camera and the GFX100S II medium-format model. The company launched its GF 500mm f/5.6 lens at that time and released its new X Series kit lens, the XF 16-50mm f/2.8-4.8 R LM WR.

Buy the Fujifilm X-T50 new on Amazon.comBuy the Fujifilm X-T50 used on KEH.com
Buy the Fujifilm GFX100S II new on Amazon.comBuy the Fujifilm GFX100S II used on KEH.com

Fujifilm typically announces at least one new camera at X Summit events, so that is a safe bet. But will there be more? Fujifilm fans will not have to wait long to find out. X Summit Shanghai 2025 begins at 5 AM EDT (2 AM PDT) on June 12.

PetaPixel will report on whatever Fujifilm announces as soon as possible. It’s been an exciting start to 2025 for Fujifilm fans, and it’s poised to get even better.

Image credits: Fujifilm. Featured photo by Ma Yuhan.

,
, , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Fujifilm logo on a dynamic red and orange abstract background with light streaks. Fujifilm Announces Huge Video-Focused Updates, Will Host an October X Summit
Fujifilm X Summit Bangkok Fujifilm’s X Summit and Fujikina Events Will Be Held in Bangkok in May
A black digital mirrorless camera, front view, showing its lens mount. The camera has a textured grip on the left and various buttons and dials on top. The electronic viewfinder is visible on the top right. Fujifilm Doesn’t Want an X-Pro Series Successor to be ‘Boring’
Fujifilm X Summit Tokyo -- February 2024 Fujifilm Teases New XF Kit Lens and Upcoming X Series Firmware Updates
Discussion