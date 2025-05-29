Fujifilm’s Next X Summit Is on June 12

The Fujifilm events are coming fast and furious. Less than a month after debuting the X half compact camera, Fujifilm is gearing up to unveil more new gear at a June 12th X Summit in Shanghai.

Fujifilm shared a short video across its social media channels today announcing the X Summit. Fujiflim’s Yuji Igarashi, Divisional Manager of Professional Imaging Group, says:

“Hello everyone. We’re now in beautiful city Shanghai, and we’ll host X Summit Shanghai 2025 on June 12th,” Igarashi explains. “Please look forward to our exciting news!”

Fujifilm has said that the X Summit in Shanghai will focus on updates “inspired by the concept of classic photography.” It’s vague but exciting.

There is frustratingly little else to report about the upcoming X Summit and what Fujifilm fans can expect to see announced, whether it’s a new camera, lens, or perhaps both.

Instead of speculating, it is worth recapping the last few X Summits to help set realistic expectations. The events are often exciting but don’t always reveal a lot of gear at once.

The most recent X Summit, since the X half was technically revealed at an “X Summit Experience” in Los Angeles, was the X Summit in Prague in March when Fujifilm unveiled the fixed-lens medium-format GFX100RF camera.

Before that, Fujifilm held an X Summit in Tokyo last October, at which point the company unveiled the X-M5 interchangeable lens X Series camera and two X Series lenses, the XF 16-55mm f/2.8 R LM WR II and the XF 500mm f/5.6 R LM OIS WR, which is the GF 500mm f/5.6 R LM OIS WR lens with an X mount on it.

Last May, at an X Summit in Sydney, Australia, Fujifilm unveiled four new products, including two cameras and as many lenses. Fujifilm debuted the X-T50 APS-C camera and the GFX100S II medium-format model. The company launched its GF 500mm f/5.6 lens at that time and released its new X Series kit lens, the XF 16-50mm f/2.8-4.8 R LM WR.

Fujifilm typically announces at least one new camera at X Summit events, so that is a safe bet. But will there be more? Fujifilm fans will not have to wait long to find out. X Summit Shanghai 2025 begins at 5 AM EDT (2 AM PDT) on June 12.

PetaPixel will report on whatever Fujifilm announces as soon as possible. It’s been an exciting start to 2025 for Fujifilm fans, and it’s poised to get even better.

Image credits: Fujifilm. Featured photo by Ma Yuhan.