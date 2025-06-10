Profoto’s Powerful B20 and B30 Flashes Add LED for Hybrid Creators

Profoto has announced a pair of new battery-powered compact moonlights, the B20 and B30. These build upon the B10-series, with the B20 offering the same 250 Ws power, and the B30 doubling that to 500 Ws. The new flashes promise more speed, improved overall power, and flexibility.

The original Profoto B10 arrived in 2018, with the upgraded B10X and B10X Plus landing three years later in 2021. Now, four years later, the very popular lights have finally received a sequel.

“The Profoto B20 and B30 are not just improved successors to the B10X and B10X Plus. It’s a totally new product platform that can carry several generations of future products for years to come,” says Anders Hedebark, Profoto’s CEO. “We always focus on keeping our promise to our customers, which is to provide tools for visual image creators that make their job easier, more efficient, and profitable. And with all the improvements that B20 and B30 brings that is exactly what we have done.”

Both the Profoto B20 and B30 are designed for photographers and other visual artists who require powerful, reliable, flexible, and easy-to-use professional-quality moonlights. The lights feature faster recycling times (up to 13% faster than the B10 models), a grip-friendly rubberized surface, a more robust casing, and protection against the elements.

Whereas the Profoto B10 and B10X lights were aimed squarely at photographers, the new models are designed with hybrid creators in mind. The bi-color LED for continuous light now delivers 50% more output. Furthermore, when used in conjunction with Profoto’s Light Shaping System, the B20 and B30 are compatible with over 120 different lighting modifiers.

“As with all Profoto products, the B20 and B30 are built for long-term reliability and precision. These innovations reinforce Profoto’s leadership in professional lighting, delivering tools that not only keep pace with the evolving demands of the industry, but stays ahead of it,” adds Göran Marén, Profoto product manager.

Looking closer at the Profoto B20, its power is adjustable from 0.25 to 250 Ws, and it can recycle as quickly as 0.01 seconds across all its modes: Eco, Boost, and Freeze. At maximum power, the recycling times increase to 1.1 seconds in Eco Mode and 1.2 seconds in Boost and Freeze modes. Flash duration can be as fast as 1/38,100s in Freeze Mode.

The Eco mode is designed for extended shoots when power and flash duration are not of utmost importance. Boost mode delivers extra power when needed, and Freeze mode, as its name suggests, enables artists to achieve the shortest possible flash durations.

As for color, Eco and Boost modes promise a 6000 K temperature, plus or minus 100 K. The Freeze Mode is 6000 K at full power and 9000 K at minimum power. The light’s beam angle is 66 degrees, and its field angle is 111 degrees.

The light’s LED promises up to 5,000 lumens, a 2800 to 7000 K color temperature range, and a CRI of greater than 94. The light has a maximum power of 40 watts.

The more powerful Profoto B30 has a power range of 0.5 to 500 Ws and slower recycling times than its sibling. The B30 can recycle as quickly as 0.01 seconds, but its performance drops to 1.8 seconds in Eco mode and 2.1 seconds at maximum power in its Boost and Freeze modes. However, the B30 can deliver a shorter flash duration of just 1/21,100s at reduced power.

Its color temperature performance is the same as the B20 across the board, and its continuous LED is identical to the B20 — 40 watts with a 2800 to 7000 K color temperature and 94 CRI.

The two models differ in terms of battery life and size, as expected given the different power levels. The B20 delivers up to 400 full-power flashes, while the B30, with its higher “full power” setting, promises approximately 220 full-power blasts. The B20 weighs 1.9 kilograms (4.3 pounds) with its stand adapter attached, while the B30 tips the scales at 2.1 kilograms (4.7 pounds) with its adapter. The B20 is 21 centimeters (8.3 inches) long, while the B30 is 25.5 centimeters (10 inches) long.

Both the Profoto B20 and B30 feature Sync, TTL, and HSS functionality. They can be controlled wirelessly via Profoto’s AirX technology or via connected smartphones over Bluetooth using a companion app.

Pricing and Availability

The Profoto B20 and B30 flashes are available now. The Profoto B20 is $1,995, while the Profoto B30 is $2,395.

Image credits: Profoto. Real-world product photos by Nancy Nguyen.