Profoto Expands Its Pro Cinema Light Lineup With Three Powerful LEDs

Profoto has announced three new LEDs explicitly designed for video and cinema applications, joining last year’s L1600D, the company’s first dedicated cinema light. The new Profoto LP2000C, L600C, and L600D promise to be faster, lighter, and brighter than the competition.

Profoto LP2000C Full-Color LED Panel

The Profoto LP2000C is the world’s brightest soft-light LED panel, per Profoto. As its name suggests, it delivers 2,000 watts of light in a lightweight, durable design.

“The launch of the Profoto LP2000C marks a significant leap forward where technical design meets user value for filmmakers and DPs,” says Anders Hedebark, Profoto’s CEO. “Our goal is always to provide tools for visual image creators that makes their job easier and more efficient without limiting creative execution. With the LP2000C, a new era for film production starts, that is faster, lighter, and brighter.”

The Profoto LP2000C features a 360-degree aluminum railing system, enabling it to be mounted in any orientation without overheating. It weighs 59 pounds (27 kilograms), which, although it sounds like a lot, is 50% lighter than its nearest competitor, according to Profoto. It is IP65-rated and built to withstand the rigors of professional filmmaking.

The full-color LED panel has a wide CCT range of 2000 to 15000K. The light has a relatively high TLCI and CRI rating of 97, promising consistent and accurate color rendering. It also has a unique constant current dimming system to ensure that it remains entirely flicker-free “at any frame rate,” making it suitable for high-speed work.

Anton Falk, Profoto Product Manager, adds that the LP2000C has the best power-to-size ratio in its class. The light’s intensity can be controlled from 0.1 to 100% power, and it features linear, exponential, logarithmic, and s-curve dimming curves.

The Profoto LP2000C is now available for preorder for $12,995. It will begin shipping in Q3, but filmmakers can see it in action now at the CineGear Expo in Los Angeles.

Profoto L600C and L600D Mono LEDs Are Profoto’s Most Portable Cinema Lights

Alongside the LP2000C, Profoto has revealed a pair of new 600-watt cinema lights, the L600C and L600D. The “C” stands for color, so the model is a full-color LED. The L600D, on the other hand, is daylight-balanced.

The two lights share the same compact, lightweight design that does not require external ballasts or separate power supplies, promising a fast and easy setup. They both weigh around six kilograms (about 13 pounds) and promise similarly high color rendering ratings. Both feature a 99 TLCI rating, while the L600D has a 97 CRI score and the L600C has a CRI of “over 96.” Like the LP2000C, the new lights offer precise dimming control from 0.1 to 100% power and include linear, exponential, logarithmic, and S-curve dimming curve options. They also each feature a Profoto 100mm accessory mount and active cooling systems. However, unlike the LP2000C, the new L600-series cinema lights are not IP-rated and, therefore, are suitable only for dry conditions outdoors or in studio settings.

“We have created an impressively efficient point-source LED thanks to our power electronics, 95% of the electricity is harnessed and used, which is almost 15% more than what’s on the market today,” explains Göran Marén, Profoto Product Manager.

Specifically, Profoto’s CEO, Hedebark, lauds the L600C’s Profoto Core LED light engine, which features the world’s first RGBWWW chip set.

“The Profoto L600C is another proof of the innovation that Profoto brings to the world of cinema production,” he says.

The Profoto L600C is now available for preorder at $3,995, while the L600D is priced at $2,995. Both are expected to ship in Q3 and, like the LP2000C, are on display at the CineGear Expo.

Image credits: Profoto