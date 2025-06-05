Profoto Expands Its Pro Cinema Light Lineup With Three Powerful LEDs

Jeremy Gray

Split image: On the left, stacked rectangular LED light panels glow in pastel colors; on the right, two stage spotlights shine—one with white light, the other with a vivid purple beam—against a dark background.

Profoto has announced three new LEDs explicitly designed for video and cinema applications, joining last year’s L1600D, the company’s first dedicated cinema light. The new Profoto LP2000C, L600C, and L600D promise to be faster, lighter, and brighter than the competition.

Profoto LP2000C Full-Color LED Panel

The Profoto LP2000C is the world’s brightest soft-light LED panel, per Profoto. As its name suggests, it delivers 2,000 watts of light in a lightweight, durable design.

“The launch of the Profoto LP2000C marks a significant leap forward where technical design meets user value for filmmakers and DPs,” says Anders Hedebark, Profoto’s CEO. “Our goal is always to provide tools for visual image creators that makes their job easier and more efficient without limiting creative execution. With the LP2000C, a new era for film production starts, that is faster, lighter, and brighter.”

A cluster of rectangular LED light panels displaying various pastel colors, including pink, yellow, and blue, arranged in a geometric, abstract formation against a neutral background.

The Profoto LP2000C features a 360-degree aluminum railing system, enabling it to be mounted in any orientation without overheating. It weighs 59 pounds (27 kilograms), which, although it sounds like a lot, is 50% lighter than its nearest competitor, according to Profoto. It is IP65-rated and built to withstand the rigors of professional filmmaking.

A large rectangular LED studio light with a diffused white panel, mounted on a black adjustable stand, set against a plain gray background.

A rectangular Profoto L1600D C studio light panel shown from the back, featuring a digital display, control buttons, four cooling fans, and mounting brackets on each side.

The full-color LED panel has a wide CCT range of 2000 to 15000K. The light has a relatively high TLCI and CRI rating of 97, promising consistent and accurate color rendering. It also has a unique constant current dimming system to ensure that it remains entirely flicker-free “at any frame rate,” making it suitable for high-speed work.

A split image showing two studio lights: the left side emits a bright white light against a blue background, and the right side emits a warm orange light against an orange-red background.

Anton Falk, Profoto Product Manager, adds that the LP2000C has the best power-to-size ratio in its class. The light’s intensity can be controlled from 0.1 to 100% power, and it features linear, exponential, logarithmic, and s-curve dimming curves.

Buy the Profoto LP2000C new on Amazon.comBuy the Profoto LP2000C used on KEH.com

The Profoto LP2000C is now available for preorder for $12,995. It will begin shipping in Q3, but filmmakers can see it in action now at the CineGear Expo in Los Angeles.

Profoto L600C and L600D Mono LEDs Are Profoto’s Most Portable Cinema Lights

Alongside the LP2000C, Profoto has revealed a pair of new 600-watt cinema lights, the L600C and L600D. The “C” stands for color, so the model is a full-color LED. The L600D, on the other hand, is daylight-balanced.

The two lights share the same compact, lightweight design that does not require external ballasts or separate power supplies, promising a fast and easy setup. They both weigh around six kilograms (about 13 pounds) and promise similarly high color rendering ratings. Both feature a 99 TLCI rating, while the L600D has a 97 CRI score and the L600C has a CRI of “over 96.” Like the LP2000C, the new lights offer precise dimming control from 0.1 to 100% power and include linear, exponential, logarithmic, and S-curve dimming curve options. They also each feature a Profoto 100mm accessory mount and active cooling systems. However, unlike the LP2000C, the new L600-series cinema lights are not IP-rated and, therefore, are suitable only for dry conditions outdoors or in studio settings.

A close-up of a sleek, modern black device with a cylindrical lens and numbers 2 to 7 marked on its side, next to a caution symbol. The background is softly blurred in shades of gray.

Close-up of a black professional studio light with the number "10" displayed on its front panel, featuring control knobs and a sturdy handle, set against a simple gray background.

“We have created an impressively efficient point-source LED thanks to our power electronics, 95% of the electricity is harnessed and used, which is almost 15% more than what’s on the market today,” explains Göran Marén, Profoto Product Manager.

Specifically, Profoto’s CEO, Hedebark, lauds the L600C’s Profoto Core LED light engine, which features the world’s first RGBWWW chip set.

A cluster of black stage spotlights arranged in a circle, each emitting a different colored light, including green, yellow, and purple, against a dark background.

Two black professional studio lights on stands, one emitting a blue light and the other a white light, set against a black background.

“The Profoto L600C is another proof of the innovation that Profoto brings to the world of cinema production,” he says.

Buy the Profoto L600C new on Amazon.comBuy the Profoto L600C used on KEH.com
Buy the Profoto L600D new on Amazon.comBuy the Profoto L600D used on KEH.com

The Profoto L600C is now available for preorder at $3,995, while the L600D is priced at $2,995. Both are expected to ship in Q3 and, like the LP2000C, are on display at the CineGear Expo.

Image credits: Profoto

, ,
, , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
A side view of the Profoto B10x flash unit against a dark background. The flash unit is mounted on a stand and features a cylindrical body with vents and a large knob at the back for adjustments. The brand name "Profoto" and model "B10x" are visible. Profoto’s First Cinema Light is the ‘Mono-LED’ L1600D That Doesn’t Have a Ballast
A photographer captures an energetic woman in a white suit posing on a studio set with ambient lighting and draped backdrops. Profoto is Developing LED Lights and Softboxes for Hollywood Cinema
Android Smartphones Can Now Use Profoto Pro Flashes
Profoto A1: Profoto’s First On-Camera Flash, World’s Smallest Studio Light
Discussion