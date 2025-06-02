Lenovo Debuts a Strange, Cheap Compact Camera in China

A hand gently touches a white Lenovo camera resting on a rock outdoors, with a blurred natural landscape and blue sky in the background.

Chinese technology company Lenovo, best known for its computers, announced a cheap compact camera, the Lenovo C55. The camera is made with vloggers and content creators in mind, sporting a circular flash around its built-in lens.

As initially reported by Yanko Design and Notebook Check over the weekend, and spotted by DPReview, the camera appears slated for release only in China, where it will start at CNY 499, or just about $69.

As its low price point suggests, the Lenovo C55 is not a tour de force of groundbreaking camera technology. The camera features a 64-megapixel Type 1/3 Sony image sensor, which is significantly smaller than the sensors typically found in most smartphones. Lenovo says the camera can record 4K video, features what appears to be a fixed 2.8-inch display, and includes special effects filters accessible via a top control dial. The lens seems to a fixed focal length one, although the 64-megapixel sensor enables up to 18x digital zoom. Granted, image quality will be getting pretty iffy by that point.

A collage advertises a white digital camera, highlighting its 18X zoom, professional sensor, C-shaped fill light, smart dial, front and rear display, and 4K HD shooting. A woman holds the camera, smiling at the screen.
Machine-translated graphic. Original image from Lenovo.
Top view of a camera with its mode dial highlighted, showing icons for photography, time lapse, video, slow motion, loop video, and special effects. Blue graphical icons illustrate the different camera modes.
Machine-translated graphic. Original image from Lenovo.

As DPReview notes in its coverage, Sony does not publicly list a 64-megapixel sensor of this size. For its part, Lenovo does not describe the sensor beyond saying that it is a “professional” Sony sensor. That said, it is a very safe bet given the extremely low cost of the Lenovo C55 that the sensor is not one of Sony’s latest and greatest — not even close.

While it is possible that some wires have been crossed somewhere along the way and that a key specification has been misstated, it is also possible that the C55 uses an older, cheaper sensor that is not 64-megapixels, like the 16-megapixel IMX481, which is a Type 1/3.09 chip that can be bought wholesale for well under $20. The C55 would not be the first affordable compact camera to claim a megapixel number based on an upscaled photo mode.

Further, given that the Lenovo C55 lacks an electronic viewfinder — not surprising at under $70 — the fixed display could be a nuisance. However, the Lenovo C55 seems to have a small mirror on the front, which should help users compose their self-facing photos and videos.

A young woman sits outdoors on grass, holding up a digital camera displaying her portrait. She has long hair, wears a light green sweater and jeans, and the sky is blue with scattered clouds in the background.
A heavily-edited product image published by Lenovo in China.

There is little that is especially fascinating about the Lenovo C55, save for its built-in LED ring light that surrounds the front of the built-in lens. While Lenovo does not specify the brightness of this light, the company claims it can serve as a high-quality fill light.

While Yanko Design characterizes the Lenovo C55 as punching above its weight, that assumes someone doesn’t already own a smartphone. While there are advantages to using a dedicated camera, there is little on offer here to move the needle. As far as photo and video quality is concerned, nearly every modern smartphone will deliver more than the C55 in terms of photo and video quality and features.

That said, not everyone has access to a smartphone, and cameras like the Lenovo C55 can make photography more accessible to a wider audience. Regardless of the camera’s performance, enabling more people to be able to take photos is always a good thing.

Image credits: Lenovo

