Fujifilm Designed the X-E5 to be an ‘Immersive’ Experience Aimed at Young Photographers

This week, Fujifilm announced the X-E5 — a popular line that has typically been one of the company’s more affordable interchangeable lens cameras. However, with the inclusion of higher-end design elements and an elevated price to match, that changed.

With a few exceptions, Fujifilm’s camera release cadence comes at a rather constant clip, which is why the X-E5 felt like it was a long-time coming. Since the release of the X-E4 in January 2021, a lot has changed in the camera industry and that is reflected in the new X-E5.

“We had discussed a lot internally what X-E5 should be like. When it comes to rangefinder-style cameras, there is so much more to consider besides the specs on paper. We wanted X-E5 to be a camera in which users could truly enjoy the immersive experience of making a photo,” Yuji Igarashi, General Manager of Professional Imaging Group, Imaging Solutions Division, Fujifilm Corporation, tells PetaPixel. “Recently, there has been a resurgence of interest in photography, especially among younger generations. We think it’s a great time to introduce a camera to serve such interest.”

Following the X100VI from last year and the GFX100RF from earlier in 2025, the X-E5 leverages what is becoming a consistent design language that might indicate Fujifilm is embracing a certain aesthetic that it intends to keep over the long term. However, Igarashi says that the company isn’t ever really done with iterating on design and it doesn’t intend to only release cameras that operate within the framework of these recent cameras.

“We are known for analog control dials, viewfinders, intuitive operability, and classic design. However, we have slightly different concept for each series, for example our X-H series is quite different compared to our X-Pro series, when you consider the subjects, the shooting style, and balance between making video and stills,” he explains.

“Our design is never ‘complete’ since we try to make improvements in every generation for every model. We do derive new ideas and concepts from other cameras in our lineup, especially from models that have similar concepts and target users. A great example is that X-E5 has integrated machined aluminum components for the top plate and base plate, similar to GFX100RF. Also, the film simulation dial has been added, like on X-T50 and X-M5, but in a more subtle way, to keep the concept of simple, elegant design of the X-E series intact.”

Speaking of the dedicated Film Simulation dial, the X-E5 isn’t the first camera to implement one but Fujifilm seems to be playing with different ways to integrate it into its cameras. Igarashi says that depending on the end user it is designing a camera for, it is willing to try new things or adapt existing designs and combine them, which is what it did with the X-E5.

“We have seen the success of the dedicated film simulation dial on other recent X Series cameras, and we felt it would be a valued addition to X-E5 as well, considering that it’s designed in large part to appeal to photo enthusiasts. The command dial was added for better operability, and this was based on the feedback from X-E4 users. Other updates that were inspired by user feedback include the enhanced grip and the upgraded camera body finish,” Igarashi says.

“Rangefinder style cameras are favored by many because they are designed to cater toward users with certain shooting style. Discrete, immersive, and deliberate. That’s why we think X-E5 is a camera that will allow the photographer to truly enjoy the image-making experience itself. And yes, we are always evaluating the success of our camera features to determine if it makes sense to consider them for other models.”

The inclusion of the company’s higher-resolution 40-megapixel sensor is a major point of discussion among those interested in the X-E5, and Igarashi says Fujifilm elected to include it because the company believes it’s important to give photographers the creative freedom to crop and allows photographers the ability to take full advantage of its optics.

“Higher resolution helps with the cropping tolerance, so it helps the photographer be more creative when making a photograph. Also, it brings out the best performance of the lens lineup available for X Series,” Igarashi says. “By using the 40MP image sensor along with the digital teleconverter (which can now be set via the control lever on the front side of the camera), a resolution of 20M can still be obtained at 1.4x and 10M at 2x. In addition, the resolution is higher than X-E4’s 26M in any aspect ratio that can be set in the X-E5.”

Fujifilm Made the New 23mm f/2.8 Because Photographers Asked for It

Along with the new X-E5, Fujifilm announced a companion 23mm f/2.8 lens that, when attached, makes the whole package surprisingly close to an X100VI. Igarashi says that Fujifilm made sure to offer this lens because it was something photographers specifically asked for.

“We took a vote on the ‘lens wish list’ during our X Summit in Tokyo back in February 2024 when we launched the X100VI, and the 23mm pancake was most popular. We knew it was a perfect match for the X-E5, so we decided it made the most sense to announce them at the same time,” he says.

“Rangefinder style cameras go well with 23mm f/2.8, but I honestly think the lens suits all camera bodies, since it’s so sharp and compact.”

The X-Pro Isn’t Dead

Some photographers, including PetaPixel’s Chris Niccolls, note that the X-E5 and its rangefinder-style design along with its interchangeable lens system makes it difficult to see how a new X-Pro could differentiate itself outside of a hybrid OVF. In the past, Igarashi has explained that Fujifilm wants to make sure that its next X-Pro is special and not boring, which is why the company has taken its time in the development process.

On that note, the X-Pro isn’t dead and the company does still intend to come back to it in the future.

“X-Pro remains on our roadmap, just like the X-E cameras,” Igarashi says.

Experience is As Important as Technical Performance

Igarashi explains that Fujifilm thinks as much about shooting experience as it does about technical specifications when it’s designing a camera — if not more so.

“I think the idea of carrying a dedicated device for image making is one of the main reasons why people carry cameras as opposed to relying on a smartphone. I think by holding a camera, you are more apt to seek out interesting subjects, rather than be reactive. That is what’s fun about photography, and you will remember all those moments because you were very deliberate about grabbing your camera and creating the image,” he explains.

“Smartphones almost do too many things and easily distract you with notifications and so forth. At Fujifilm, we offer many image creation options beyond digital cameras, including Instax, film, and our QuickSnap one-time-use cameras. For us, it’s important to include the entire image-making process, including printing and sharing. The entire photography experience is what’s bringing young people into the world of photography. I think our Instax and QuickSnap cameras play a huge part in this by opening the door to emerging image makers.”

That said, Fujifilm has received consistent feedback that its autofocus systems need improvement in order to remain competitive with peers. Igarashi says they understand this feedback and are working on ways to address concerns with both current firmware and future hardware.

“Technology evolves day by day, so to make a huge leap, introducing new devices will help for sure. However, we can also continue to make improvements with algorithm changes in the firmware and we will continue to work on updates for current and future cameras.”

