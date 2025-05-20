If You Have Adobe Creative Cloud, Your Price Could Increase Next Month

Adobe increased the prices of some of its Photography plans earlier this year, and the situation got pretty complex. Now the company is changing its broader Creative Cloud plan offerings in North America, including a new, more expensive option that replaces the existing Creative Cloud All Apps plan.

Update 5/20: New users will be able to subscribe to Creative Cloud Standard for $54.99 per month. Adobe’s HelpX page will be updated to reflect this shortly.

The Creative Cloud for individuals plans will change for customers in North America starting on June 17, 2025. Among the most notable slated changes is the discontinuation of the Creative Cloud All Apps plan, which currently starts at $59.99 monthly and includes all of Adobe’s apps, including Photoshop, Lightroom, Premiere Pro, and more, plus Adobe Firefly and generative credits. This plan is being renamed to “Creative Cloud Pro.”

This new plan will include unlimited access to standard generative features (such as Generative Fill in Photoshop) and 4,000 monthly credits to generate up to 40 five-second videos or translate up to 14 minutes of audio and video per month. The plan will also include Firefly Boards (a new concept board platform), the option to choose to work with non-Adobe generative AI models inside compatible Adobe software, and 100GB of cloud storage. Creative Cloud Pro also includes full access to all free and premium features for Adobe’s mobile and web creative apps, including Photoshop and Lightroom. The plan starts at $69.99 per month.

While Creative Cloud Pro technically replaces Creative Cloud All Apps, existing users can switch to a different, less expensive plan. Adobe is introducing a new “Creative Cloud Standard” tier for $54.99. Creative Cloud Standard is aimed at users who do not require Adobe’s latest AI technology.

For existing subscribers, this plan must be manually selected, otherwise users will be billed the higher subscription rate and moved to Creative Cloud Pro during their next renewal after June 17, 2025. Subscribers nearing their renewal date will be emailed to alert them of the pending price changes.

Creative Cloud Standard does not include access to premium features within Adobe’s mobile and web apps (but does include access to free features), comes with just 25 generative credits per month, cannot access premium generative features or Firefly Boards, and subscribers cannot switch to non-Adobe generative AI models inside Adobe apps.

It is also worth noting that applicable student and teacher customers cannot subscribe to Creative Cloud Standard at all. Instead, they must use Creative Cloud Pro for at least $29.99 monthly for the first year and $39.99 afterward.

At this time, there will be no further adjustments to Adobe’s Creative Cloud Photography plan beyond what went into effect earlier this year. Creative Cloud single app plans remain available at the existing price.

Adobe says it will alert users of imminent price changes for their plans when their renewal date approaches. However, users can adjust their plans anytime by visiting their Adobe account page. Certain changes may incur additional fees.

If users switch to Creative Cloud Standard, their monthly rate will decrease by $5, or $60 per year, but they will lose access to some features they previously had, including complete access to all Adobe mobile and web application features, and their monthly generative credits will decrease from 1,000 to 25. Further, there will be no access to premium generative features like Generate Video or Translate Audio.

New users will also be able to sign up for Creative Cloud Standard, starting at $54.99 per month. As of writing, the relevant Adobe HelpX page says only existing subscribers can sign up for Creative Cloud Standard, but that is inaccurate.

“If a new user in North America wanted to sign up for a new Creative Cloud plan now or after June 17, they can sign up for Creative Cloud Standard for $54.99/month,” an Adobe spokesperson tells PetaPixel.

Those wishing to keep all their existing features and get expanded AI access must accept the move to Creative Cloud Pro and pay $10 more monthly, or $120 a year.

“Creative Cloud Pro includes all the core applications and new AI capabilities that power the way people create today, and its price reflects that innovation, as well as our ongoing commitment to deliver the future of creative tools. It incorporates the performance and workflow improvements that speed your work in our core creative applications, like Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro and Lightroom, with the additional benefit of unlimited standard AI generations, such as image and vector generations, and thousands of credits for premium generations,” Adobe says.

“The combination of Creative Cloud Pro and Adobe Firefly provides one of the most comprehensive creativity and AI plans, combining core creativity tools with AI-powered capabilities and third-party AI models for maximum creative flexibility.”

For customers outside North America, there will be no changes to plans, naming, or pricing at this time. Again, Creative Cloud Standard and Pro plans arrive on June 17, and current subscribers are advised to investigate their options before their first renewal period after June 17. Additional help and information is available on this Adobe support page.

Image credits: Adobe. Featured image created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.