Razer’s Powerful Blade 14 is its Thinnest and Lightest Laptop

Razer has announced a new Blade 14 laptop that is mostly an upgrade from the previous model the company launched in 2024. It’s the thinnest and lightest Razer laptop to date and brings the newer 14-inch laptop in line with the latest CPU and GPU hardware.

It also joins the Blade 16 and Blade 18 laptops already available, completing what is likely to be Razer’s lineup for 2025. Just like the gamers it usually caters to, Razer reps say the Blade 14 is aimed at content creators as well, especially given its portability.

Focus on Portability

The Blade 14 keeps the aluminum chassis with a sandblasted finish seen in the other models. Measuring 0.26 inches at its thinnest point and weighing 3.59 pounds, Razer shaves off 11% compared to the previous generation in both respects. That easily makes it the most portable of any of Razer’s laptops, albeit with a performance boost that sets it apart from its predecessor.

The Blade 14 runs on the AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 processor, a 10-core, 20-thread CPU with a boost clock of up to 5.0GHz and an integrated AI NPU delivering 50 TOPS of performance. This makes the Blade 14 a Microsoft Copilot+ PC, which also means the keyboard has a dedicated key to activate it, like other Copilot PCs do.

Then there’s the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card, which will be the highest RTX 50 GPU available on this laptop in any configuration. Razer says it won’t throttle GPU power despite the compact design because of the same “intelligent thermal hood design” it already uses in the 2025 Blade 16 and 18. All told, the Blade 14 can hit 115W of power (100W base + 15W boost). This partly explains why there’s a subtle bump in the thickness to maintain “top-tier” thermals without having to make the entire chassis bigger.

Configurations start at 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM but other setups take that up to 64GB. Either way, it’s soldered onto the motherboard, so there are no easy upgrade options in that regard. Storage options range from 1TB to 4TB.

Going thinner and lighter should, in theory, affect battery life, but Razer claims its own tests show the battery can go up to 11 hours of video playback (at 125 nits brightness) and up to three hours of gaming. The company didn’t share any metrics for creating content, so it’s unclear what mixed usage will look like until we can test one out — even more so since the 72Wh battery is unchanged from the previous model. Razer reps say moving to an OLED screen has helped a great deal in preserving battery life, though it’s hard to gauge how all the components together impact longevity on any given day.

Display, Ports, Sound

The Blade 14’s new screen is a 3K OLED 120Hz display with a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 400 nits brightness, and 0.2ms response time. It’s a Calman Verified panel, appealing to both gamers and content creators who want color accuracy. Razer Synapse software ensures support for the sRGB, DCI-P3, and AdobeRGB color profiles.

Speaking of color, the same Razer Chroma RGB backlighting appears here, only apart from the new Copilot key, its layout and the large glass touchpad are essentially the same, otherwise. Same with the 1080p webcam that also supports Windows Hello for quicker logins.

However, Razer did add an extra port—a UHS-II microSD card reader—throwing a bone to those working on content who had to use adapters to slot in a card. It’s a curious choice in going with microSD over a regular size card slot, which may have come down to the space involved. The rest of the ports round like this: two USB-C ports with 100W PD, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, HDMI 2.1, a Kensington lock, and 3.5mm combo jack.

A six-speaker system gives the Blade 14 a boost in power and volume. THX Spatial Audio offers 7.1 virtual surround sound through the headphone jack, and as is the case with other Blade models, you can customize EQ settings or choose from optimized THX presets.

Pricing and Availability

The Razer Blade 14 will start at $2,299 for the RTX 5060 variant, scaling up to $2,999 with RTX 5070 and 64GB RAM. The Mercury White colorway will be somewhat of an exclusive, as Razer only plans to make it available in the U.S., U.K., and Germany.

In addition to the Blade 14 launch, Razer is also bringing in a new configuration for the Blade 16 starting at $2,399 that will run on the RTX 5060 GPU. It otherwise shares may of the same specs and OLED display as the new 14-inch model.

Image credits: Razer