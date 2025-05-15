New Laowa 15mm f/4.5 0.5x Macro Lens Gives Your Close-Ups a Much Wider Background

Venus Optics has announced the Laowa 15mm f/4.5 0.5x Wide Angle Macro lens for full-frame cameras. The wide-angle macro lens promises to enable photographers to capture dynamic close-up shots with a distinct, wide field of view.

“The combination of wide perspective and macro capability provides creators with a whole new world of opportunity for creative shots,” Laowa explains.

The company promises excellent distortion control, which should make the lens more flexible and enable it to be used for various genres, including landscape and architectural photography.

Laowa also notes the lens’s compact, lightweight design. The lens is 48 millimeters (1.9 inches) long and weighs just over 300 grams (less than 0.7 pounds). The Laowa 15mm f/4.5 0.5x Macro lens has a 62mm filter thread.

Despite its small size, the lens has a surprisingly high number of elements. The Laowa 15mm f/4.5 0.5x Wide Angle Macro has 16 elements arranged across 11 groups. It also features specialty lenses, including two aspherical elements, three HR elements, and a trio of ED elements. The lens has a five-bladed aperture, which means it delivers 10-point sunstars.

The star of the show is the lens’s close-focusing capabilities. Its minimum focusing distance is 129 millimeters (5.1 inches), resulting in, as its name suggests, a 0.5x maximum magnification ratio. Macro photographers also care about working distance, which is 36 millimeters (1.4 inches) in this case.

Laowa is no stranger to wide-angle macro lenses. Although it is about a decade old now and relatively large, Laowa’s 15mm f/4 1:1 lens remains a popular choice for specialty macro photography. The company is also known for its macro probe lenses, which are much slower but feature an unusual, lengthy tubular design.

As for its new 15mm f/4.5 0.5x lens, while it may not offer the 1:1 reproduction of its f/4 sibling, it will still allow photographers and videographers to get impressive close-up shots of small subjects while including more of the background and environment. A wide-angle macro lens definitely delivers a look impossible to achieve with traditional longer macro lenses.

The Laowa 15mm f/4.5 0.5x Wide Angle Macro is a manual focus lens. However, it is not necessarily a fully manual lens — it depends on the lens mount. The Sony E, Nikon Z, and Canon EF versions support automatic aperture control. However, the Nikon F, Canon RF, and L-Mount versions do not, they are manual aperture only.

Sample Images

Pricing and Availability

The Laowa 15mm f/4.5 0.5x Wide Angle Macro lens is available now for $399 through Venus Optics and authorized retailers. Again, the lens comes in Sony E, Nikon Z, and Canon EF mounts with automatic aperture control and Nikon F, Canon RF, and L-Mount with manual apertures.

Image credits: Venus Optics / Laowa