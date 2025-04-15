Bride Says Videographer Deleted Her Wedding Footage After She Asked for Refund

A bride took to Reddit to share how a videographer allegedly deleted her wedding video after she asked for a refund.

The bride, who is based in Fort Worth, Texas, says that she hired a videographer for her wedding in October and paid him $3,251.57 to film her big day.

The video package was supposed to include “six hours of coverage, a documentary-style film, raw footage, and a livestream of our ceremony” for the couple’s family who live abroad.

In a post shared on numerous Reddit groups including r/weddingdrama and r/AmIOverreacting, the bride claims she paid the videographer in full before receiving the footage, as she had no reason not to trust him.

“We paid the deposit before the wedding, and the rest right after, because we trusted him and felt like he deserved it,” the Reddit user writes. “We even went out of our way to mail him his microphone afterward at our own expense.”

However, eight months after her wedding, the bride still hadn’t received anything from her videographer.

“Then? Silence. Months of nothing. No communication,” she says. “I finally reached out again in April, and he told me he’d deliver everything by April 12. That didn’t happen.”

However, the next day, the bride received a Dropbox link to her wedding footage from her videographer. But when she watched the video, she was disappointed by the quality.

“When he finally sent a Dropbox link the next day, the videos were nothing like what we paid for — no editing, terrible audio, just plain bad,” She says. “I couldn’t even hear our vows.”

‘No Final Edit, No Raw Footage, No Memories’

The Reddit user says she repeatedly called the videographer, wanting an explanation for the supposedly poor video. But the videographer dodged her calls until she rang him using her sister’s phone.

When they finally spoke, the bride asked for a refund and the angry videographer dared her to sue him instead. Then, minutes after getting off the phone with him, the videographer allegedly deleted her wedding video on the Dropbox link that he sent.

“When we got on the phone, he was defensive, rude, and told me to ‘take him to court’ when I asked for a refund. Then (and I still can’t believe this part) he hung up on me and deleted the Dropbox folder minutes later,” the bride recalls.

“Luckily, I had managed to partially download one video,” she says. “But everything else? Gone. No final edit, no raw footage, no memories. Just gone.”

The bride told Reddit users that she was “heartbroken and frustrated” by the videographer’s actions.

“Now I’m out over $3,200, I have no real wedding footage, and I’m left wondering if I’ll ever have those memories preserved,” the bride says. “All I have is a 30-minute video someone else filmed on their phone”

Many Reddit users expressed their sympathy for the bride. Some readers advised her to try a small claims court to recover the money she spent on the videographer. But they also warned her that she may not legally be able “to force him” to send the video.

