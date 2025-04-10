Wedding Photographer Delivers Images Hours After Couple Goes on CBS News

After nearly a year of delays, a wedding photographer delivered images just hours after the couple aired their grievances about him on CBS News.

On Tuesday, Amanda Cohn-Briggs and her husband Eric Briggs appeared on CBS News Chicago to discuss their experiences with a wedding photographer Chuck Olu-Alabi

The couple, based in Chicago, reportedly hired Olu-Alabi to take pictures of their wedding in May 2024. Amanda and Eric signed a contract with the photographer and paid $3,700 in full before the wedding.

However, after paying thousands to Olu-Alabi, the wedding photographer reportedly hadn’t delivered the pictures of their special day to the couple almost a year later.

Initially, Olu-Alabi supposedly told Amanda and Eric that it would take six to eight weeks to process the wedding photos and that the images would be ready for the couple by then.

However, after eight weeks, there were still no wedding photos. So Amanda and Eric reached out to the photographer.

The couple says that Olu-Alabi replied explaining: “I don’t have anything yet. Once again, I’ve been sick.”

Still, months later, Olu-Alabi had reportedly not delivered the wedding pictures — with the photographer telling the couple that “he had a family member that passed away.”

A Lawsuit and a CBS News Report

Amanda and Eric were devastated that the photographer had still not been delivered. According to CBS News Chicago, the couple only had a handful of photos, taken by family and friends, of their precious day.

“It’s very disappointing when we have someone that when they use that opportunity to kind of just make money and then just skedaddle on,” Eric tells the news outlet.

“This man has to be stopped because it’s really unfair,” Amanda adds.

The couple decided to take action against the wedding photographer and filed a lawsuit against him.

Then, on Tuesday, Eric and Amanda went on CBS News Chicago to discuss their experiences with Olu-Alabi. The couple told the news outlet that they would rather have the wedding photos than their $3,700 back, but they had felt forced to sue Olu-Alabi.

Then, in a remarkable twist, within hours of the CBS News Chicago report airing, the couple received an email from Olu-Alabi — complete with their wedding photos.

The photographer reportedly apologized to the couple, saying he was in and of the hospital and had no way of communicating.

“It seems like he probably saw it [the news report] and got wind of it and decided to send the package out,” Eric tells CBS News Chicago in an update.

“Later on in the morning is when he replied by email saying how sorry for the confusion. He was sick, once again. He wasn’t capable of communicating whatsoever.”

‘This Could Have Been Avoided’

While the couple were thrilled to finally receive the wedding pictures, they say it’s unfortunate it took a lawsuit and a media interview to make it happen.

“I’m happy to see the photos. However, this could have been avoided if he would have talked to us or sent us anything way prior to this moment,” Eric says.

“I am still happy to see something. It was exciting to see the photos, finally. We got something. It is good to see some of those moments.”

Earlier this year, a wedding videographer was arrested after police received more than 100 complaints from couples about her. Numerous couples in the U.K. have accused a 34-year-old videographer — who was not named — of ruining their wedding day.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.