The New Camera Gear That Caught Our Eye at the NAB Show | The PetaPixel Podcast

The NAB Show (National Association of Broadcasters) is the largest video-centric exhibition of the year and Chris Niccolls, Jordan Drake, and I walked the show, saw it all, and have thoughts!

Need incredible music and sound effects? Use what PetaPixel uses: Audiio! You can get 70% off your first year of Audiio Pro (just $59 for unlimited music & SFX downloads) when using our exclusive partner deal. Go to audiio.com/petapixel and use code “petapixel” at checkout!

In this episode of the PetaPixel Podcast, the team broadcasts from the NAB show floor (courtesy of RODE) to talk about the latest gear that caught our eye. This is a massive show, equal in scale to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) but dedicated just to video and broadcasting applications. Companies use it to launch new products and there were certainly a lot. That means pocket-sized lighting from Nanlite, new monopods from Sirui, NiSi’s outstanding design for magnetic filters, Blackmagic’s new 12K camera, Saramonic’s new high-end UHF microphones, and more.

Also, we know it’s not fun, but have to talk about tariffs and rising film prices. Luckily, DaVinci Resolve and Fujifilm are here to give us some good news to go over, too.

Check out PetaPixel Merch: store.petapixel.com/

We use Riverside to record The PetaPixel Podcast in our online recording studio.



We hope you enjoy the podcast and we look forward to hearing what you think. If you like what you hear, please support us by subscribing, liking, commenting, and reviewing! Every week, the trio go over comments on YouTube and here on PetaPixel, but if you’d like to send a message for them to hear, you can do so through SpeakPipe.

In This Episode: