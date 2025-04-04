DaVinci Resolve 20 Delivers More Than 100 New Features

Ahead of the NAB 2025 show in Las Vegas, Blackmagic Design hosted a lengthy livestream during which it unveiled a bevy of new products and solutions for video professional and filmmakers, including the next version of its popular video editor, DaVinci Resolve 20.

DaVinci Resolve 20 is a massive update, promising over 100 new features, including many powered by artificial intelligence (AI). DaVinci Resolve 20 includes AI tools like AI IntelliScript, AI Animated Subtitles, AI Multicam SmartSwitch, and AI Audio Assistant. AI IntelliScript can create timelines in the app based on a text script, while AI MultiCam SmartSwitch assembles a timeline with camera angles based on who is speaking. AI Audio Assistant automatically creates what Blackmagic calls a “professional audio mix” in a single click.

Within the broad category of AI audio features is AI Detect Music Beats. This analyzes audio clips with “beat-driven” music to automatically place markers that indicate beats. This should make it easier for editors to create videos that sync action with high-level beats in a background track.

Another AI feature worth highlighting is the AI Set Extender. This can extend a scene to fill an entire frame based on a text prompt. “Highlight the area customers want to extend, and missing regions caused by limited clip angles, blanking, and cropping will be auto-generated. Customers can even create new backgrounds behind foreground objects,” Blackmagic explains.

While AI is a significant factor in DaVinci Resolve 20, impacting many audio and video editing features, there are many improvements for more hands-on editing. Blackmagic calls attention to new Blackmagic Cloud support, including better collaboration tools, plus major tweaks to the cut, edit, and color pages. For example, the entire page layout dynamically reorients when editing a vertical video.

There are also new voiceover palettes, a dedicated keyframe editor in the cut and edit pages, an updated Text+ tool, and more. Concerning the cut page, DaVinci Resolve 20 features a new safe trimming mode to prevent crucial edits from being accidentally overwritten. A full audio mixer with pro-level loudness has also been added to the cut page.

Users can record voiceovers directly into the timeline on the revised edit page. While on the color page, a new chroma warp function enables editors to adjust color and saturation using a single motion in the viewer. Stroke control moves colors in one direction, and the point mode isolates specific regions for more precise hue correction. This also works with collaboration, so a customer or client could add pin points to specific regions they do not want an editor to adjust.

DaVinci Resolve 20 includes new tools to better edit 3D and virtual reality content, plus a 3D Dome light tool to simulate natural ambient light within a three-dimensional scene. Dome light works with 360 HDRI images to deliver accurate reflections and global illumination.

Within Fairlight, DaVinci Resolve’s dedicated audio editing suite, editors are now able to process clips with a pair of new options that can match a target clip’s audio to a reference clip or tonal spectrum. The dynamic EQ match ensures consistent tonality throughout an entire clip, and Level Matcher can seamlessly blend intercut clip sections without requiring manual tweaks.

“This is a massive update this year, with AI tools and new features hat help to speed up every stage of our customer’s workflow,” says Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO.

“By automating tasks that take a long time manually or are tedious, with features such as keyframe editing, voice over palettes, live overwrite and multi-layer compositing tools, our customers are free to spend more time than ever being creative. The new processing code we’ve been rewriting over the last few years is an amazing base to be able to build these new features on. It’s exciting to see how we can provide tools with DaVinci Resolve to help our customers spend more time exploring their creativity.”

Pricing and Availability

There are many more new features and improvements in DaVinci Resolve 20. A comprehensive list of features is available on Blackmagic’s DaVinci Resolve 20 product page.

Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve 20 is now available to download in public beta form. As always, the standard version of DaVinci Resolve 20 is free to download. DaVinci Resolve 20 Studio, which includes all the app’s features and tools, is available for $295. Download and purchasing information is available on Blackmagic’s website.

Image credits: Blackmagic Design