DxO Acknowledges Its Fuji X-Trans Beta Announcement Was ‘Misleading’

Yesterday, an email sent out by DxO regarding its PureRAW 5 DeepPrime XD3 beta for Fujifilm X-Trans sensors quietly revealed that the most recent 40-megapixel sensor wouldn’t be supported — a fact that wasn’t made clear in the initial pre-order announcement in February. DxO today acknowledges that its messaging was “unclear or misleading.”

As reported yesterday, DxO sent an email to customers with a note that did not exist on its website: its PureRAW 5 DeepPrime XD3 beta wouldn’t include support for the latest 40-megapixel X Trans sensor.

“For owners of Fujifilm cameras, DxO is proud to introduce DeepPRIME XD3 X-Trans Beta, giving X-Trans photographers early access to the next generation of noise reduction and detail extraction,” DxO’s website reads.

While DxO stopped short of an apology, the company did take responsibility for what some photographers characterized as a “rug pull.”

“First, let us clarify the camera support situation: both DeepPRIME XD and the new DeepPRIME 3 technology which will be introduced in DxO PureRAW 5 work with all sensors — including 5th-generation X-Trans sensors. Only the DeepPRIME XD3 X-Trans Beta model does not yet support these 5th-generation X-Trans sensors. DxO PureRAW 5 will be available on April 15th,” Nicolas Beaumont, Director of Press and External Relations at DxO, writes in an email to PetaPixel this morning.

“The reason why the new DeepPRIME XD3 X-Trans BETA technology carries the ‘beta’ label is because, despite its promising potential, it does not yet meet our standards in terms of result consistency. And specifically for the 5th-generation X-Trans sensors, we were not satisfied with the image quality achieved. As a result, we decided to remove support for these complex sensors from the initial launch and plan to reintroduce it in a future release.”

Beaumont continues, saying that the company recognizes its communication here wasn’t satisfactory.

“We acknowledge that our communication on this subject may have been unclear or misleading. Furthermore, due to the time gap between the announcement and the release of PureRAW 5, customers may not have had the opportunity to enjoy our usual free, full-featured 15-day trial period,” he says.

“Please rest assured that it is absolutely not DxO’s policy to force a purchase. We believe every customer should have the opportunity to thoroughly test our solution before buying — and to be fully satisfied with their purchase. Therefore, any customer who recently purchased PureRAW 4 with the intention of upgrading to PureRAW 5 and is not satisfied will be fully reimbursed.”

Beaumont says that the customer who is quoted in PetaPixel‘s original report (and who was originally denied a refund) has been contacted and refunded as part of this reimbursement promise.

Of note, DxO’s website still does not mention the exception for X-Trans 5 in the upcoming XD3 beta.