Does Anything Beat the Nikon Z5 II Right Now? | The PetaPixel Podcast

Last night, Nikon announced a new entry-level full-frame camera in the Z5 II. Based on initial impressions, not only does it carry on the legacy of “good value” from its predecessor, it expands on it to the degree it might be the best camera in its segment right now.

The PetaPixel Podcast team anticipated that one of the most common questions about Nikon’s latest camera would be how it compares to the competition, namely the Canon R8, Panasonic S5 II, Sony a7C II, Fujifilm X-T5, OM System OM-3, and Sigma BF. So the team debates: would they take the new Z5 II or any of these other cameras? It’s a lively discussion that, if nothing else, reveals just how aggressive Nikon is being with its mirrorless camera strategy.

In This Episode: