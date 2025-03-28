This Watch Can Tell You The Exposure Settings For Your Film Camera

Matt Growcoot

A stainless steel wristwatch with a black and silver dial resting on a vintage silver camera. The watch has luminous hands and markers. In the background, there's a colorful film box partially visible.

The Nodus Obscura is the first mechanical watch to integrate an exposure gauge for film photographers who don’t have a light meter.

Made in partnership with Beers and Cameras, the patented timepiece’s exposure gauge is based on the Sunny 16 rule; a classic photography guideline for estimating exposure settings in daylight without a light meter.

A person wearing a black jacket and blue jeans is holding a camera with both hands. The person's hands display multiple tattoos, and a watch is visible on the left wrist. The camera has a red strap, and they are sitting on a patterned surface.

The Sunny 16 rule is for photographers working with old cameras that have no light meters or for those whose built-in meters have run out of battery.

As explained in PetaPixel’s guide, it’s a formula that will tell the photographer what shutter speed to use on a bright sunny day when the lens’ aperture is set to f/16.

Essentially, when shooting at f/16 on a sunny day, the shutter speed should be “equal” to the ISO. So, if the photographer is shooting at ISO 100, then their shutter speed should be at 1/100 second for the correct exposure. If they were shooting at ISO 800, then their shutter speed should be set to 1/800s.

The Nodus Obscura expands upon this principle by “offering settings for various other apertures, ISOs, and the most common lighting conditions of sunny days and overcast cloudy skies.”

A man with tattoos on his hands and a beard uses a camera to take a photo. He wears a black jacket, a watch, and a cap with an "LA" logo. The camera strap is red, and the background is a blurry natural setting.

A person with a tattooed arm wears a watch with a blue and black face, holding a vintage Minolta camera. The person is dressed in jeans and a light-colored sweater.

The exposure gauge operates via the watch’s bezel. First, the photographer must turn the bezel indicator clockwise to find the aperture value that corresponds to the camera’s aperture setting.

Then using the dial-ring, find the correct ISO marker based on the film speed they are using. The ISO indicator on the chapter ring points to the corresponding shutter speed on the bezel.

Taking into account the lighting conditions (sunny or cloudy with minimal shadows), the photographer can then use the shutter speed indicated on the bezel to properly set their camera and take pictures.

A close-up shot of a camera setup capturing a wristwatch with a blue face and silver band. The watch is placed on a Kodak Portra 400 film box. The camera and tripod are visible in the foreground.

A stainless steel wristwatch with a black dial and blue accents is displayed against a white background. The bezel is marked with various scales, and the band consists of metal links.

Designed and assembled in Los Angeles, the Nodus Obscura costs $650. Aside from being a helpful analog photography aid, it is also a stylish bit of wrist jewelry.

“Function meets form in a sleek and wearable package. The Obscura is built with a new compact Sector Il case in 316L stainless steel, measuring just 11.7mm thick while maintaining a robust 100-meter water resistance,” Beers and Cameras writes about the watch.

“The seconds hand, finished in light blue and white, pays homage to the photographic technique of exposing slide film sprocket holes. Additionally, the shade of blue is drawn from vintage depth-of-field markings found on 1980s zoom lenses, complementing the orange-hued ‘+1’ stop markers representing ISO 200 and ISO 800 on the dial.”

A person wearing a red swimsuit is in a swimming pool, looking at a black wristwatch on their left wrist. The watch has a large round face with silver details. The water is clear and their hair is tied back.

A tattooed hand holds a vintage camera. The person is wearing a black jacket and a watch with a black strap and dark blue face. Red camera strap details are visible. The scene is framed by blurred foreground elements.

“At 12 o’clock, the aperture indicator and ISO 100 marker form an hourglass-like alignment—a subtle reference to the passage of time and a nod to Seiko’s legendary SNA411 Flightmaster which uses a similar-shaped marker,” it adds.

The Nodus Obscura is currently available for pre-order and is expected to ship in June 2025. Head to the Nodus website for more.

Image credits: Nodus

