The Nikon Z5 II Packs a Ton of Performance into a $1,700 Camera

Nikon announced the Z5 II, a 24-megapixel full-frame camera that is a major departure from the line’s predecessor thanks to dramatically improved performance across the board.

The Z5 II is being billed as an intermediate-level camera but compared to the competition, it’s not quite so simple. If a photographer wants to extend beyond a smaller sensor like APS-C, then this is Nikon’s entry-level full-frame option. The pricing also reflects that at $1,700. That said, the capability of the camera pushes it beyond entry-level and it is a viable alternative to the more expensive Z6 III — especially for photographers who care more about pure image quality since the sensor isn’t stacked (stacking a sensor typically results in noticeable loss in dynamic range in exchange for far faster scan rates).

On that note, the Z5 II features a 24-megapixel, full-frame, backside illuminated sensor that is paired with Nikon’s EXPEED 7 processing engine, which the company says allows it to deliver the best low light performance in its class.

“Images and video are rendered with minimal noise and incredible AF detection abilities in low light. Whether shooting indoors, twilight cityscapes, or the night sky, the Z5 II is built to help you capture confidently in nearly any light, preserving details and textures throughout the broad ISO range,” Nikon claims.

Nikon says that the autofocus of the Z5 II is also class-leading, allowing it to deliver reliable autofocus down to -10EV. It also has a broad native ISO range from 100 to 64,000 for photo and 100 to 51,200 for video. The ISO can also expand to Hi 1.7 (ISO 204,800 equivalent) for photo. Starlight View Mode makes focus and composition easier in extremely low light, while the Warm Color Display Mode helps preserve night vision when working in complete darkness. When shooting at night, the extended shutter speeds allow it to stay open for up to 900 seconds (15 minutes) in manual exposure mode.

The sensor is also supported by an in-body image stabilization system that promises an equivalent of 7.5 stops of compensation in the center of the frame and six stops on the edges of the frame. Nikon says that the Focus-point VR adds to this by tailoring stabilization to the area covered by the active AF point even when it is positioned near the edge of the frame.

For more resolution, the Z5 II has Pixel Shift capture capability which allows it to shoot up to 96-megapixel photos (Nikon’s Studio NX software is required to compile the images).

Even though the sensor isn’t stacked, Nikon says that the autofocus is fast and reliable — a marked improvement over the original Z5. It integrates the company’s 3D tracking and it is the first full-frame Nikon mirrorless camera to come with AF-A focus mode, which automatically switches between AF-S and AF-C in response to a detected subject. With it enabled, photographers won’t have to decide between human faces or animals to achieve the most accurate focusing method as the camera will do it automatically.

The Z5 II can shoot up to 14 frames per second (JPEG) and 11 frames per second (RAW) with the mechanical shutter and up to 30 (JPEG) and 15 (RAW) using the electronic shutter. The camera also has Nikon’s pre-release capture mode which allows the continuous shooting of photos buffered up to a second before the shutter release is fully pressed, allowing photographers to capture action that might happen before they are ready.

The Nikon Z5 II’s front, back, and top covers are made from magnesium alloy, which the company says delivers exceptional durability and outstanding dust and drip resistance. It packs dual SD card slots (which is typically a pro-level feature) and the top of the camera also features a dedicated Picture Control button (which can be reprogrammed if desired).

“The dedicated Picture Control button opens new possibilities for expressive color, with imaginative film-inspired looks that instantly change the color tone and color of a scene. In a single press, the user can see in real-time the effects of up to 31 built-in color presets plus Imaging Recipes downloaded by the user,” Nikon says.

Nikon equipped the Z5 II with an improved electronic viewfinder (EVF) which it claims is six times brighter than any competing model and can reach up to 3,000 nits peak brightness. The rear 3.2-inch vari-angle LCD touchscreen rotates to accommodate nearly any angle and is also ideal for video production.

On the video front, the Z5 II can shoot uncropped 4K at up to 30 frames per second (FPS). To get to 60 FPS, the camera does incur a 1.5x crop. To go faster, the camera will need to drop resolution to 1080p Full HD, but there it can shoot at up to 120 FPS. The Z5 II can capture video in 12-bit N-RAW as well as 10-bit H.265 and 8-bit H.264. Additionally, Nikon says this is the first camera to be able to record N-RAW to an SD card. It can, of course, also shoot N-Log.

Below are a few sample images captured on the Z5 II, provided courtesy of Nikon.

The Nikon Z5 II will be available in April 2025 for $1,699.95. Kit configurations include the Nikkor Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 lens for $1,999.95 and the NIKKOR Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR lens for $2,499.95.

Image credits: Nikon