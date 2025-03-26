The Canon PowerShot V1 Releases Next Month for $900

The Canon PowerShot V1 unveiled at CP+ last month has been fully announced for Canon’s global audience, including creators in the United States. While there are no new features or specs to discuss, customers now know when they can get their hands on the PowerShot V1 and for how much.

The PowerShot V1 lands on store shelves next month and will cost $899.99, the same price as the Sony ZV-1 Mark II vlogging camera released in May 2023. Arriving almost two years after Sony’s vlogging camera, the PowerShot V1 offers many similar features. It targets the same audience: creators who want to step up from a smartphone without dealing with the hassle of an interchangeable lens camera system.

The Canon PowerShot V1 sports a newly developed 22-megapixel Type 1.4 sensor, which is significantly larger than the ZV-1 II’s 20.1-megapixel Type 1 Exmor RS BSI CMOS sensor and about the same size in terms of total area as a Micro Four Thirds sensor. However, Canon’s new sensor is a bit shorter and a bit wider since it’s a 3:2 chip rather than a 4:3 one. Although not as large as an APS-C image sensor, the Type 1.4 sensor promises much better image quality than smartphone sensors.

The V1’s built-in 8.2-25.6mm f/2.8-4.5 lens delivers an equivalent focal length range of 16-50mm (17-52mm in video mode). This is very similar to the ZV-1 II’s 18-50mm equivalent f/1.8-4 lens, albeit with a slightly slower maximum aperture.

The Canon PowerShot V1 inherits most of the R6 Mark II’s autofocus system, including its autofocus speed and subject-tracking capabilities. There is one exception, as the PowerShot V1 lacks the R6 II’s vehicle detection functionality — it can still track people and animals, though.

Canon’s new PowerShot camera also inherits video features from some of the company’s EOS R series mirrorless cameras, including C-Log 3 recording and video shooting moods, a first for a PowerShot model. The PowerShot V1 records 4Kp60 video with a 1.4x crop and 4Kp30 video with the full width of the image sensor.

The camera also includes a built-in cooling fan to ensure a longer recording duration. With the camera’s Auto Power Off setting on “High,” the PowerShot V1 can continuously record 4Kp60 video for more than two hours in a typical environment. With the fan set to “Auto” or “High Speed,” the camera has no 4Kp30 or Full HD video recording limits. At that point, the restriction will be storage or power rather than the camera’s temperature.

Concerning 4K video recording, while the PowerShot V1’s 4Kp60 video is restricted to a 1.4 times crop, making its image area not much different than the Sony ZV-1 II’s, it is worth noting the ZV-1 II does not record 4K video at 60p at all. Canon hopes creators will want 4Kp60 recording even if it comes with a slight crop and a slower lens than the Sony ZV-1 II.

Although the PowerShot V1 is designed with video creators in mind, the camera also has some still photo features. The camera can capture 22.3-megapixel still photos (JPEG and RAW) at up to 30 frames per second.

As for live streaming capabilities, the PowerShot V1 can live stream via USB and even be used to answer video calls. The camera connects directly with Canon’s Camera Connect app, either wirelessly or wired.

Pricing and Availability

The Canon PowerShot V1 will be available in April for an estimated retail price of $899.99, the same price as the Sony ZV-1 Mark II.

Image credits: Canon