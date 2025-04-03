Ann Arbor Expands Chemical Contamination Investigation From Former Argus Camera Factory

The city of Ann Arbor, Michigan is expanding its ongoing chemical contamination investigation that has been linked to the former Argus Camera manufacturing facilities. Despite their closure in 1963, dangerous levels of TCE have been leeching out from the former factory into the surrounding neighborhoods.

TCE, or trichloroethylene, is a colorless liquid organic chemical that has several uses including making refrigerants and as a degreasing solvent for metal equipment. It was used extensively in the past but was banned in 1977. However, it breaks down slowly and can remain in an environment for a long time, meaning the use of the chemical before its ban can still affect areas today.

“TCE is carcinogenic to humans by all routes of exposure and poses a potential human health hazard for noncancer toxicity to the central nervous system, kidney, liver, immune system, male reproductive system, and the developing embryo/fetus,” the National Library of Medicine says.

Argus Camera was a US-based camera maker that was located in Ann Arbor, Michigan until 1963. It went out of business in 1969. Argus owned two properties (called Argus I and Argus II) which were used for camera and lens manufacturing from the 1930s through the 1960s. After Argus went out of business, the Argus II facility has only been used for storage while the Argus I building is still used for commercial office space.

In 2006, industrial solvents, including trichloroethene (TCE), tetrachloroethene, cis-1,2-dichloroethene, carbon tetrachloride, and vinyl chloride were identified in soil and groundwater on the Argus II property. These chemicals can move through the ground and walls by what is known as vapor intrusion. By 2018, it had been established that TCE had migrated north of the property and towards residential areas. Ann Arbor installed mitigation systems, which are similar to the ones used on radon, at three residential properties. As the problem persisted through to 2022, additional sub-slab gas sampling and indoor air sampling was added to asses for the contaminants.

According to a new report published today, the situation is getting worse and an expanded pollution investigation is underway that is seeing addition of new groundwater monitoring wells installed along Third Street, south of William Street, in Ann Arbor. While TCE is capable of moving through solid objects as mentioned, its integration into the groundwater would make its spread considerably worse.

According to a 2022 document, if high levels of TCE are detected, the city of Ann Arbor will work with Geosyntec, a private consulting and engineering firm, to install mitigation equipment free of charge to affected residents. It is not clear, however, what the solution will be if the groundwater in the area is affected. Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services did not respond to a request for comment.

Image credits: Header photo by Dwight Burdette, Creative Commons