Laowa Debuts Four Ultra-Wide Full-Frame Cinema VV Lenses

Venus Optics announced four new wide-angle Laowa cinema lenses designed for VistaVision cameras.

All four lenses offer extensive fields of view, including the Laowa 9mm T5.8 VV Cine, Laowa 10mm T2.9 Zeo-D VV Cine, Laowa 12mm T2.8 Lite Zero-D VV Cine, and the Laowa 14mm T2.6 Zero-D VV Cine. Each lens covers nearly the same image circle, over 46 millimeters in diameter, and offers some standardized features.

Each lens has a 0.8 gear mod and an 80mm front diameter. Three of the lenses accept 77mm front filters, with the ultra-wide 9mm T5.8 VV Cine and its bulbous front element being the only exception. There are slight differences in aperture and focus throw and the number of aperture blades across the four lenses.

Laowa’s new wide-angle VV cinema lenses cover full-frame and VistaVision image sensors. While full-frame image sensors are much more common to many photographers, VistaVision cinema cameras are widely used. Nikon-owned RED makes VV cameras, including its flagship V-Raptor XL 8K VV camera, which features a 35.4-megapixel VistaVision CMOS image sensor (40.96 by 21.6 millimeters). This global shutter sensor is nearly five millimeters wider than a full-frame sensor and just over two millimeters shorter. Another widely used cinema camera that Laowa’s new lenses can cover is the Alexa LF, which has a 36.7 by 25.5-millimeter image sensor.

Looking closer at the quartet of new Laowa cinema lenses, some extremely interesting optics are on offer. The Laowa 9mm T5.8 VV is the widest rectilinear full-frame cinema lens available, offering a wild 134.8-degree field of view without distortion. It should prove popular with drones, gimbals, and specialized event cameras. The lens can also focus as close as 12 centimeters (4.7 inches).

Just slightly longer, the Laowa 10mm T2.9 Zero-D VV Cine promises even less distortion and a much faster max aperture despite still delivering a 130.3-degree field of view. It can also focus as close as 12 centimeters (4.7 inches), and unlike the wider 9mm lens, this one accepts front filters.

The Laowa 12mm T2.9 Lite Zero-D VV Cine is still very wide. It is also Laowa’s second crack at a 12mm T2.9 full-frame cinema lens. This one promises improved control over chromatic aberrations and better image quality.

Rounding out the new VV lenses is the Laowa 14mm T2.6 Zero-D VV Cine. The fastest lens of the bunch, this is the most compact rectilinear 14mm lens for full-frame and VistaVision cameras on the market. It weighs just 592 grams (1.3 pounds) and is still very wide (117.8-degree field of view).

Pricing and Availability

All four Laowa Cine VV lenses are available for Arri PL, Canon EF, Canon RF, L-Mount, Nikon Z, and Sony E cameras. The Laowa 9mm T5.8 VV Cine, 12mm T2.8 Lite Zero-D VV Cine, and 14mm T2.6 Zero-D VV Cine lenses are each $1,499, while the Laowa 10mm T2.8 Zero-D VV Cine is slightly more expensive at $1,699. All four are available to preorder now and will begin shipping soon. Complete specifications are available on Laowa’s Cine website.

