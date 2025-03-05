Leica 0-Series Prototype Camera Expected to Fetch Millions at Auction

The groundbreaking Leica I 35mm camera turned 100 last week, and as part of the ongoing centennial celebration, Leica announced that one of the 0-series prototypes for the Leica I will be auctioned in June, and all signs point to the rare camera fetching millions of dollars.

Before the first serially produced Leica camera, the Leica I, debuted on March 1, 1925, the company built a few prototypes. The prototypes range from serial number 101 to 125, and Leica estimates that fewer than a dozen examples remain.

In 2022, one of these prototypes, number 105, set a world record for the most expensive camera ever, selling at auction for 14.4 million euros, over $15 million at the time. This costly camera broke the previous record set in 2018 by yet another Leica 0-Series prototype camera, number 122. That model sold for 2.4 million euros.

Each of these record-breaking auctions was held by Leitz Photographica Auction, who will auction the Leica 0-series camera no. 112 as part of its 46th biannual auction on June 27. Although every Leica 0-series camera is remarkable, number 112 was personally accepted by the legendary Oskar Barnack, then head of the test department at Ernst Leitz Werke.

Leica notes that before World War I, Barnack designed the original Ur-Leica, a compact 35mm camera far ahead of its time and the forebearer to the eventual Leica I, which transformed the photographic landscape and popularized the 35mm format. Barnack’s Ur-Leica also informed the 0-series prototypes.

Given the significance of the camera and Barnack personally accepting it, it is a safe bet that the Leica 0-Series no. 112 will sell for a fortune come June. It may even set a new world record for the most expensive camera ever, wrestling it away from no. 105.

“A 0-series for sale certainly draws the attention of the international collector’s scene,” says Alexander Sedlak, Managing Director of Leitz Photographica Auction.

“These prototypes laid the foundation for modern photography. To auction such a legendary camera, honoring the 100th anniversary of the Leica I, is a particular pleasure.”

Before the camera is auctioned off at Leitz Photographica Auction 46, it will be showcased at Leica Store Milano as part of Milan Design Week. Photographers and Leica enthusiasts can see it in person starting April 4. Leitz Photographica Auction will release its entire auction catalog in May, and PetaPixel will be sure to share any of the highlights ahead of the auction itself.

Image credits: Leica / Leitz Photographica Auction