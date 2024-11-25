‘One of the Most Remarkable’ Leica Camera Prototypes Ever Sells for Over $2.1 Million

Earlier this month, the Leitz Photographica Auction previewed some of the 423 lots that were for sale over the weekend in Vienna, Austria, including a rare Leica M prototype auction organizers expected to sell for as much as 700,000 euros (about $735,000). Now that the auction has occurred, it turns out the estimate was far too low — the Leica M prototype sold for 2,040,000 euros ($2,143,509).

The prototype camera, manufactured in 1948 or 1949, a few years before the Leica M3 hit the market in 1954, is very unusual, featuring a different design and components than the camera that ultimately hit the market. Its rarity clearly struck a chord with collectors.

Ahead of the auction, Leitz Photographica Auction’s managing director Alexander Sedlak described the prototype as “one of the most remarkable items” ever offered at one of the company’s auctions. Prospective buyers clearly agreed.

While the Leica M prototype camera was the only one to eclipse a million euros at the 45th Leitz Photographica Auction, plenty of other lots sold for huge sums. Lot 235, a Leica M2 grey paint, also surpassed its estimate of 600,000 euros ($630,367) with a hammer price of 900,000 euros, nearly $950,000 at current exchange rates.

A Leica IV to M prototype collection, comprising 10 early-stage Leica camera prototypes, also beat estimates by selling for 432,000 euros ($453,884). This was another lot the auction house highlighted last month in its auction preview, noting that the collection traces the evolution of Leica cameras over nearly two decades.

It wouldn’t be a Leitz Photographica Auction without a Leica black paint camera selling for big bucks. This time, the most prized black paint camera was a Leica M3 black paint Black Dial* produced for the Leitz marketing department in 1958. This unusual M3 camera, specially engraved and hand-delivered to the photo sales department, found a new home for 360,000 euros, just shy of $380,000.

While the Leitz Photographica Auctions deal primarily with rare, highly collectible Leica cameras and lenses, it broadly celebrates all things rare and photography-related. A Geodeziya Zavod FAG camera sold for 72,000 euros ($75,666). Leitz Photographica describes it as “one of the rarest Leica copies ever made.” Yes, there really is a market for cameras that specifically copied Leica’s style and functionality.

A rare Nikon Fisheye-Nikkor lens expected to sell for as much as 90,000 euros (nearly $95,000) ultimately did not sell, which means it may appear in a future Leitz Photographica Auction, although probably not the 46th edition next year.

As for Leica lenses, the most expensive one sold this time was an extremely rare Summaron 35mm f/2.8 prime lens. This one, delivered to a customer in Sweden in 1961, was likely a special order product. It was expected to sell for up to 34,000 euros but ultimately sold for 60,000 euros ($63,043).

A modified Leica M mount Ross f. Leica M Xpress 1.9/3″ lens sold for nearly as much, with a final hammer price of 54,000 euros, almost $57,000.

Another lens worth highlighting is the Summitar 50mm f/2 Summicron prototype “Krukenhauser” lens. Sold for 48,000 euros ($50,441), this 1950 lens is notable because it not only tripled its pre-auction estimate price but features a Thorium-oxide lens element. This radioactive rare Earth element has fallen out of favor but offered some optical advantages at the time.

The complete 45th Leitz Photographica Auction results are detailed in an online catalog. As always, the listings are a treasure trove for photography enthusiasts and collectors.

Image credits: Leitz Photographica Auction