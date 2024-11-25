‘One of the Most Remarkable’ Leica Camera Prototypes Ever Sells for Over $2.1 Million

A vintage 35mm rangefinder camera with a black textured body and silver accents is shown. It's accompanied by a detachable light meter on the side. The camera has dials and a viewfinder on the top.

Earlier this month, the Leitz Photographica Auction previewed some of the 423 lots that were for sale over the weekend in Vienna, Austria, including a rare Leica M prototype auction organizers expected to sell for as much as 700,000 euros (about $735,000). Now that the auction has occurred, it turns out the estimate was far too low — the Leica M prototype sold for 2,040,000 euros ($2,143,509).

The prototype camera, manufactured in 1948 or 1949, a few years before the Leica M3 hit the market in 1954, is very unusual, featuring a different design and components than the camera that ultimately hit the market. Its rarity clearly struck a chord with collectors.

Ahead of the auction, Leitz Photographica Auction’s managing director Alexander Sedlak described the prototype as “one of the most remarkable items” ever offered at one of the company’s auctions. Prospective buyers clearly agreed.

A vintage silver and black camera with textured grip and various dials on top. The lens has engraved markings and the body features a viewfinder and additional control knobs.
Expected to sell for as much as 700,000 euros, the final hammer price for this Leica M prototype camera reached 2,040,000 euros ($2.142 million).

While the Leica M prototype camera was the only one to eclipse a million euros at the 45th Leitz Photographica Auction, plenty of other lots sold for huge sums. Lot 235, a Leica M2 grey paint, also surpassed its estimate of 600,000 euros ($630,367) with a hammer price of 900,000 euros, nearly $950,000 at current exchange rates.

This handsome Leica M2 grey paint camera didn’t quite hit a million euros at the recent Leitz Photographica Auction, but it came close, selling for 900,000 euros ($945,155).

A Leica IV to M prototype collection, comprising 10 early-stage Leica camera prototypes, also beat estimates by selling for 432,000 euros ($453,884). This was another lot the auction house highlighted last month in its auction preview, noting that the collection traces the evolution of Leica cameras over nearly two decades.

Nine vintage camera bodies are arranged in three rows, showcasing a variety of mechanical components and finishes. Each camera is partially disassembled, revealing internal mechanisms and detailing. The background is a plain white surface.
A collection of Leica prototype cameras from 17 years (1936-1953) sold for an eye-watering 432,000 euros, nearly $454,000.

It wouldn’t be a Leitz Photographica Auction without a Leica black paint camera selling for big bucks. This time, the most prized black paint camera was a Leica M3 black paint Black Dial* produced for the Leitz marketing department in 1958. This unusual M3 camera, specially engraved and hand-delivered to the photo sales department, found a new home for 360,000 euros, just shy of $380,000.

A vintage black Leica camera with textured grip and a large lens. The top displays various dials and markings, including "M3" and "919119." The lens has engraved details, and the body has a classic, elegant design.
Collectors love black paint Leica cameras. This Leica M3 black paint Black DIal* sold at auction for 360,000 euros ($378,115).

While the Leitz Photographica Auctions deal primarily with rare, highly collectible Leica cameras and lenses, it broadly celebrates all things rare and photography-related. A Geodeziya Zavod FAG camera sold for 72,000 euros ($75,666). Leitz Photographica describes it as “one of the rarest Leica copies ever made.” Yes, there really is a market for cameras that specifically copied Leica’s style and functionality.

A vintage camera with a black textured body and silver metal parts is displayed in front of a brown leather carrying case. The camera features a lens with engraved details and a viewfinder on top.
There is a growing demand among collectors for Leica “copycats,” such as this Geodeziya Zavod camera. It sold for 72,000 euros.

A rare Nikon Fisheye-Nikkor lens expected to sell for as much as 90,000 euros (nearly $95,000) ultimately did not sell, which means it may appear in a future Leitz Photographica Auction, although probably not the 46th edition next year.

A close-up image of a vintage camera lens with focus and aperture rings, featuring measurements in feet and meters. The text "Summaron" is visible on the lens. The lens has a metal body with black and silver detailing.
This Summaron 2.8/35mm lens sold for 60,000 euros, or about $63,000, four times its auction starting price.

As for Leica lenses, the most expensive one sold this time was an extremely rare Summaron 35mm f/2.8 prime lens. This one, delivered to a customer in Sweden in 1961, was likely a special order product. It was expected to sell for up to 34,000 euros but ultimately sold for 60,000 euros ($63,043).

A modified Leica M mount Ross f. Leica M Xpress 1.9/3″ lens sold for nearly as much, with a final hammer price of 54,000 euros, almost $57,000.

A shiny, silver camera lens with engraved markings and dials, showing a maximum aperture of f/2.8 and focus distances in meters. The lens cap is visible in the background.
This Summitar * 2/5cm Summicron prototype lens, delivered to Austrian photographer Stefan Kruckenhauser in 1950, includes thorium, as evidenced by its orange tint. The lens sold for 48,000 euros at auction on November 23rd.

Another lens worth highlighting is the Summitar 50mm f/2 Summicron prototype “Krukenhauser” lens. Sold for 48,000 euros ($50,441), this 1950 lens is notable because it not only tripled its pre-auction estimate price but features a Thorium-oxide lens element. This radioactive rare Earth element has fallen out of favor but offered some optical advantages at the time.

The complete 45th Leitz Photographica Auction results are detailed in an online catalog. As always, the listings are a treasure trove for photography enthusiasts and collectors.

Image credits: Leitz Photographica Auction

