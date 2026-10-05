Maven Expands Beyond Filters With Clever New Talon Series Folding Lights

Maven is expanding beyond (excellent) magnetic lens filters with a new series of folding, highly portable LED lighting products. The pocket-sized Talon lights launch next week on Kickstarter and look very interesting. They have been in development for seven years.

“Talon is the newest tool from Maven Filters — a patented, pocket-sized light designed to deliver studio-quality output from something small enough to live in a jacket pocket or the side sleeve of a camera bag. It travels small, opens fast, and shoots far bigger than its size suggests,” Michael the Maven says.

As Michael the Maven explains in the video below, the goal was to create lights that were significantly smaller, lighter, and easier to set up than traditional lights.













“The obvious question was, ‘Why not just bring smaller lights?’ Well, small lights create hard shadows. If you want beautiful, flattering light, you need a large light source,” Michael says.

Now, it’s not possible to get the “look” of a big light with a small light source. However, it is possible to make a big light that folds down into a small form factor, which is precisely what the Maven Talon is. Michael describes it as “the hardest design challenge” of his career.

He experimented with different shapes and designs for years, but ultimately he ran out of resources to complete the Talon project. Then, after Maven Filters’ successful Kickstarter campaign and launch a few years ago, Michael had some extra funds to invest in the lighting project. Finally, seven years after it started, the Talon is nearly ready for showtime.

The Talon Mini weighs 178 grams (0.39 pounds), while the Talon Pro and Talon Max both weigh 0.72 kilograms (1.6 pounds). In all three cases, the Talon lights fold down into a very small form factor.

As NewsShooter reports, the Talon Mini folds down to a baton-like shape that is just 5.5 centimeters (2.1 inches) in diameter and 36.5 centimeters (14.4 inches) long. When it opens up, it’s over two meters (6.9 feet) tall with its optional light stand.

The Talon Pro is a bi-color LED (3200 to 5600 K) and delivers 2,210 lux at one meter. The Talon Max is daylight-balanced and more powerful, delivering 4,170 lux at one meter.













All three Talon models have a built-in battery and promise stable, flicker-free performance for photo and video applications. They can also be powered via USB-C PD.

“If you are a content creator who believes you should not be slowed down or have to pay extra baggage fees using big, large LED lights, this is the Kickstarter for you,” Michael the Maven says.

The Maven Talon Kickstarter will launch on October 13 with early bird prices starting at $125 for the Talon Mini and $159 for the Talon Pro or Talon Max. Their MSRPs will be $249, $299, and $299.

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Image creditsMaven