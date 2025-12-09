Hilarious Photo of Dancing Gorilla Wins Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

Jeremy Gray
A young gorilla stands on one leg with one arm raised and the other leg lifted, appearing playful or as if striking a dance pose, on a grassy area with lush green foliage in the background.
Overall Winner and Mammals Category Winner — ‘High Five’ by Mark Meth-Cohn (United Kingdom) | Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2025

The Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards have unveiled their highly anticipated winning photos. The annual competition, sure to put a smile on everyone’s faces, garnered a record-breaking number of entries this year.

Photographers from 109 different countries entered over 10,000 images into the 11th annual Comedy Wildlife Awards. Of these, the judges shortlisted 44 riotous photos and videos, which were showcased back in October.

Passionate amateur British photographer Mark Meth-Cohn took home top honors for his incredible photo of a gorilla appearing to dance in the Rwandan wilderness.

“The competition was as fierce as ever; however, Mark’s photograph emerged as a clear favorite among the judges — with the shot also claiming the Mammals Category Award,” the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards explains.

Meth-Cohn recalls spending four “unforgettable days” hiking in the Virunga Mountains in Rwanda in search of gorilla families.

“On this particular day, we came across a large family group known as the Amahoro family, they were gathered in a forest clearing where the adults were calmly foraging while the youngsters were enthusiastically playing,” the photographer explains. “One young male was especially keen to show off his acrobatic flair: pirouetting, tumbling, and high kicking. Watching his performance was pure joy, and I’m thrilled to have captured his playful spirit in this image.”

Meth-Cohn, who was also a finalist in last year’s Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards, is extremely excited to try to photograph big cats in Africa. For his grand prize win, Meth-Cohn wins a once-in-a-lifetime African safari in the Masai Mara, Kenya, thanks to Alex Walker’s Serian. Meth-Cohn may very well get to live out his photographic dreams.

“Doing well in any competition shows that the images you are producing are working.  The Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards are one of the major competitions of the year, easy to enter and fun but with a seriously committed underlying ethos and, after reaching the finals last year, I’m absolutely delighted to have gone one step further and win the competition this year,” adds Mark Meth-Cohn.

Category Winners

Alongside Meth-Cohn’s top prize and victory in the Mammals category, other photographers fought tooth and nail to win various categories. All the category winners, plus 10 Highly Commended Winners, are featured below.

Two seabirds, likely guillemots, interact closely. One bird gently grasps the other’s beak with its own while both face forward against a plain, soft gray background.
Think Tank Bird Category Winner — ‘Headlock’ by Warren Price (United Kingdom) | Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2025
A colorful fish with bright orange and blue markings peeks out from a hole in a textured, brown coral surface.
Fish and Other Aquatic Species Winner — ‘Smiley’ by Jenny Stock (United Kingdom) | Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2025
A frog in murky water grasps a yellow duckling in its mouth. The duckling is on its back, struggling with its legs in the air, while the frog holds on tightly near the water’s edge.
Reptile, Amphibian, and Insect Category and Nikon Junior Category Winner — ‘Baptism of the Unwilling Convert’ by Grayson Bell (United States of America) | Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2025
Three red foxes play on pale sand; one fox lies on its back with its legs in the air, while the other two foxes stand nearby facing it, appearing curious and energetic.
Nikon Young Photographer Category Winner — ‘Hit the Dance Floor – Foxes in a Breakdance Battle’ by Paula Rustemeier (Germany) | Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2025
A chimpanzee with black fur holds its hand to its mouth while looking at the camera, surrounded by green leaves and branches in a natural outdoor setting.
Portfolio Category Winner — ‘Digging for Gold’ by Maggie Hoffman (United States of America) | Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2025
A chimpanzee closely examines its fingers while sitting among green leaves in a forested area.
Portfolio Category Winner — ‘Digging for Gold’ by Maggie Hoffman (United States of America) | Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2025
A chimpanzee with dark fur examines its hand closely while sitting among green leaves, with its face showing curiosity or concentration.
Portfolio Category Winner — ‘Digging for Gold’ by Maggie Hoffman (United States of America) | Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2025
A young chimpanzee with black fur sits among green leaves, looking at the camera while touching its mouth with one hand. Its expression appears curious and thoughtful.
Portfolio Category Winner — ‘Digging for Gold’ by Maggie Hoffman (United States of America) | Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2025

Nikon Video Category Winner — ‘Surfing Heron’ by Tatjana Epp (Germany) | Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2025

Highly Commended

A large brown bear lies on the ground showing its teeth, with a focused expression. The bear's thick fur is visible, and its front paw rests on the grass and soil. The background is blurred natural scenery.
‘Smile, You’re Being Photographed’ by Valtteri Mulkahainen (Finland) | Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2025
Three lions sit close together in tall grass, all with mouths wide open as if roaring or yawning, against a blurred natural background.
‘The Choir’ by Meline Ellwanger (United States of America) | Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2025
A bird with outstretched wings skims across the surface of the water, creating small splashes as it lands. The background is softly blurred, drawing focus to the bird's action and its reflection.
‘Landing Gear Down’ by Erkko Badermann (Finland) | Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2025
Three young baboons play energetically on a large, angled tree branch, with two climbing and one leaping mid-air against a pink and purple sky.
‘Monkey Circus’ by Kalin Botev (Bulgaria) | Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2025
A small, wet rodent peeks out from a hole in the bark of a brightly colored tree, surrounded by orange and yellow wood textures.
‘Bad Hair Day’ by Christy Grinton (Canada) | Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2025
Three adult lions and a cub rest on a large rock under a clear sky. Two lions and the cub have their mouths open, appearing to yawn or roar, while another lioness stands behind them.
‘I Just Can’t Wait to Be King’ by Bret Saalwaechter (United States of America) | Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2025
A lemur with wide eyes licks its paw while holding onto a tree trunk, with a blurred green background.
‘Fonzies Advertising’ by Liliana Luca (Italy) | Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2025
A white bird with black-tipped wings stands with its head covered in green grass and vegetation, partially obscuring its face, against a blurred blue-gray background.
‘Now Which Direction Is My Nest’ by Alison Tuck (United Kingdom) | Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2025
A Steller’s sea eagle with brown feathers and a bright yellow beak appears to be calling out while standing in deep white snow.
‘Go Away’ by Annette Kirby (Australia) | Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2025
A close-up of two gorillas snuggling, with one gently holding and nuzzling the other amid green foliage and grass.
‘Aaaaaww – Mum’ by Mark Meth-Cohn (United Kingdom) | Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2025

“We are so thrilled to celebrate the incredible talent and creativity showcased in this year’s Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards,” says Stefan Maier, Senior General Manager of Marketing at Nikon Europe. “All of our category winners use joy, skills and imagination to capture the natural world, and Mark’s winning image perfectly represents the playful spirit of wildlife. At Nikon, we are incredibly proud to support these visual storytellers and provide them with the tools to share their unique perspectives, inspiring audiences everywhere to connect with and care for our planet’s remarkable wildlife.”

All the winning photos are on display now at the Gallery@Oxo in London from December 10-14. Starting tomorrow, December 10, the public can begin voting on the Sterna People’s Choice Award. All 40-plus finalists are eligible, and voting is open until March 14, 2026, on the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards website.

Image credits: Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards. All photographers are credited in the image captions.

