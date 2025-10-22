The 40 Hilarious Photo Finalists for the 2025 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

The Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards have shared the 40 finalists for its highly anticipated 2025 competition. The shortlisted photos are not only hilarious but also demonstrate very impressive photographic skills.

Yet again, this year’s Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards received a record-setting number of entries. For the 2025 edition, photographers from 108 countries submitted nearly 10,000 images.

The grand prize winner, to be revealed on December 9 at a special Awards Night in London, will win an incredible one-week safari with Alex Walker’s Serian in the Masai Mara. Additional top prizes include Nikon Z6 III, Nikon Z50 II, and Nikon ZR cameras, plus various kits provided by Think Tank Photo.

“The Nikon Comedy Wildlife finalists are in, and we’re excited to share with you the brilliant images showcasing unique talent of photographers from every corner of the globe. These images combine wit and wonder to celebrate nature’s character, while emphasizing the urgency of conservation. At Nikon, we’re proud to support a competition that sparks joy while reminding us why our wild world is worth protecting,” says Stefan Maier, Nikon Europe Senior General Manager Marketing.

Individual Photo Finalists

Portfolio Finalists

When the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards Winners Will be Revealed

The annual awards were co-founded by professional photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks MBE and Tom Sullam in 2015 to celebrate the fun fusion of wildlife photography and humor. The duo hoped to raise money to help promote wildlife and habitat conservation. It’s safe to say they have achieved that goal. The Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards are teaming with the Whitley Fund for Nature (WFN) in the United Kingdom again. The organization has channeled £24 million to conservationist leaders in 80 countries across the Global South over the past 30 years.

“We had an awesome year last year and are absolutely delighted to be able to partner with the Nikon team again for 2025. Their ongoing support has supercharged the competition, reaching more people in more countries than ever before, helping us raise awareness of animal and habitat conservation and crucially, highlight the fundamental importance of having wildlife on our planet and in our lives,” says Tom Sullam. “These inspiring and funny photos and videos do just that. It’s a privilege to be part of this exciting journey, making us all laugh and we can’t wait to announce the winners in December.”

Alongside the overall winners, there will also be category winners and Highly Commended photos. All the awarded pictures and videos will be on display at the Gallery@Oxo in London from December 10-14.

There is also a People’s Choice Award, which will be open for voting starting on December 10. Voting closes on March 12, 2026.

Image credits: All photos provided courtesy of the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards. Each photographer is credited in the individual image captions.