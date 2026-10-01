Ranking Our Top 10 Full Frame Cameras | The PetaPixel Podcast

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These rankings aren’t based on necessarily the most high-end or powerful full-frame cameras on the market, but instead arranges them by what cameras provide the most value for their target market and make the strongest cases for themselves.

When it comes to ultralight tripods, every ounce counts. ProMaster’s iota series fully embraces this philosophy by prioritizing speed, simplicity, and minimal weight. If your priority is carrying the least amount of weight possible while still having a capable and thoughtfully designed tripod, both the ProMaster iota 422 Ultralightweight Tripod Kit and the ProMaster iota 219 Tabletop Tripod Kit make a compelling case.

Whether hiking, traveling, shooting landscapes close to the ground, or setting up a quick tabletop or macro shot, these tripods strip away complexity in favor of speed, simplicity, and a remarkably lightweight design. The iota series delivers a lightweight, fast, and genuinely enjoyable experience that encourages you to carry it more often and photograph more freely.

Now saving when you shop for your favorite gear at B&H Photo is even easier with the B&H Payboo Credit Card which lets you Save the Tax — you pay the tax, and B&H pays you back instantly! (Save the Tax on eligible purchases shipped to eligible states.) OR you can pay over time with our 6 & 12 month financing (on minimum purchases of $199 for 6 months, and $599 for 12 months). Terms apply, learn more at http://bhphoto.com/payboo. Credit card offers are subject to credit approval.

Payboo Credit Card Accounts are issued by Comenity Capital Bank

Check out PetaPixel Merch: store.petapixel.com/

We use Riverside to record The PetaPixel Podcast in our online recording studio.



We hope you enjoy the podcast and we look forward to hearing what you think. If you like what you hear, please support us by subscribing, liking, commenting, and reviewing! Every week, the trio go over comments on YouTube and here on PetaPixel, but if you’d like to send a message for them to hear, you can do so through SpeakPipe.

In This Episode: