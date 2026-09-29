The New Polaroid Mod is For Photographers Who Want to Get Creative With Analog

Analog
Matt Growcoot
A square portrait of a man with light trails on the left, and a Polaroid camera ejecting a blurry photo on the right.
The new Polaroid Mod.

Polaroid has introduced the Mod, a camera built for analog creativity that comes with four automatic settings that allow photographers to experiment.

The Polaroid Mod has a dial with five settings: Auto, Split Shot, Motion Freeze, Double Exposure, and Light Painting.

Auto is the classic Polaroid shot that automatically sets exposure settings; it also has a compensation dial. The other four modes offer a distinct aesthetic.

Split Shot mode employs an accessory to divide the image into two halves and capture both in one photo. The display will show “1” to take the first shot. Then the accessory is rotated 180 degrees to take the second shot, which shows “2.”

Two modern buildings with dark, perforated metal facades and large windows face each other against a clear blue sky.
Split Shot enables the photographer to shoot two images on a single Polaroid. | Photo by Harriet Browse

Motion Freeze is a trendy technique that delays the flash from firing, so the camera can capture motion first. It’s particularly effective in dark environments and creates a chaotic effect.

A young person with long dark hair, wearing a black leather jacket and a white shirt with a black tie, stands against a dark background with blurred, glowing orange and yellow light streaks.
Motion Freeze. The flash fires at the end of a long exposure. | Photos by Harriet Browse

A person with dark hair and a leather jacket looks toward the camera against a dark background with blurred, streaking lights.

Double Exposure layers two exposures onto a single photo, blending different subjects, scenes, or moments into one image.

A person sits curled up inside a large, clear glass bottle against a dark, textured purple background.
Double Exposure mode allows for fun experimentation, compositing an image in real life. | Photo by Harriet Browse.

A person stands centered against a black background, wearing a white shirt and dark pants, with large, glowing blue butterfly wings superimposed behind them.

Light Painting mode uses a long exposure to capture light movement. Polaroid suggests using a sparkler and moving it through the frame to create trails and shapes.

Light painting can get extremely complex with advanced practitioners creating intricate characters and abstract art.

A young man with short brown hair and a beard looks directly at the camera against a black background featuring abstract, glowing yellow light trails.

“With Mod, we wanted the creative experience to be built into the physical design of the camera. That’s why the four shooting modes sit directly on the dial rather than behind menus or settings,” says Stine Bauer Dahlberg, Chief Product Officer at Polaroid.

“You can see them, turn to them, and start experimenting. A lot of the engineering work went into making each mode intuitive to use while still giving you room to play with the result. We wanted the camera itself to encourage you to try something different every time you pick it up.”

The Polaroid Mod camera costs $169.99 and is available today from Polaroid.com. It will be available from selected retailers in the U.S. starting October 6, and available from retailers globally from early 2027.

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