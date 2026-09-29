The New Polaroid Mod is For Photographers Who Want to Get Creative With Analog

Polaroid has introduced the Mod, a camera built for analog creativity that comes with four automatic settings that allow photographers to experiment.

The Polaroid Mod has a dial with five settings: Auto, Split Shot, Motion Freeze, Double Exposure, and Light Painting.

Auto is the classic Polaroid shot that automatically sets exposure settings; it also has a compensation dial. The other four modes offer a distinct aesthetic.

Split Shot mode employs an accessory to divide the image into two halves and capture both in one photo. The display will show “1” to take the first shot. Then the accessory is rotated 180 degrees to take the second shot, which shows “2.”

Motion Freeze is a trendy technique that delays the flash from firing, so the camera can capture motion first. It’s particularly effective in dark environments and creates a chaotic effect.













Double Exposure layers two exposures onto a single photo, blending different subjects, scenes, or moments into one image.

Light Painting mode uses a long exposure to capture light movement. Polaroid suggests using a sparkler and moving it through the frame to create trails and shapes.

Light painting can get extremely complex with advanced practitioners creating intricate characters and abstract art.

“With Mod, we wanted the creative experience to be built into the physical design of the camera. That’s why the four shooting modes sit directly on the dial rather than behind menus or settings,” says Stine Bauer Dahlberg, Chief Product Officer at Polaroid.

“You can see them, turn to them, and start experimenting. A lot of the engineering work went into making each mode intuitive to use while still giving you room to play with the result. We wanted the camera itself to encourage you to try something different every time you pick it up.”

The Polaroid Mod camera costs $169.99 and is available today from Polaroid.com. It will be available from selected retailers in the U.S. starting October 6, and available from retailers globally from early 2027.