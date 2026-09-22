Viltrox Is Bringing Its Full Line of Air Series Primes to L-Mount

Viltrox has announced that it is bringing its full line of Air Series primes to Leica L-mount: the 14mm f/4, 50mm f/2, 40mm f/2.5, and 20mm f/2.8.

The four lenses, which are already available for Sony E-mount, offer full-frame coverage and autofocus at an extremely low price. None of that is changing with their release on L-mount.

“Covering focal lengths from ultra-wide 14mm to standard 50mm, the four lenses offer distinct perspectives for a wide range of creative needs. The 14mm and 20mm provide expansive views for capturing more of the scene, while the 40mm and 50mm deliver more natural, balanced perspectives for everyday photography and storytelling,” Viltrox says.

“The launch marks the ongoing expansion of Viltrox’s L-Mount lineup, bringing more compact full-frame prime options to L-Mount users, including Leica and Panasonic photographers and creators, across a versatile range of focal lengths.”

As a recap, the series goes from ultra-wide to normal. The 14mm f/4.0 Air L has a wide 112.6-degree field of view with a 0.13-meter minimum focusing distance. The 20mm f/2.8 Air L is a bit tighter and doesn’t have quite the close-focus capability (it caps out at 0.19 meters) but brings a much brighter aperture. The 40mm f/2.5 jumps closer to a normal field of view and promises “a balanced perspective” and a 0.34-meter minimum focusing distance. Finally, the 50mm f/2.0 is Viltrox’s version of a more “classic perspective” lens that is also the brightest of the batch and brings a 0.51-meter close focusing distance.

All four promise extremely lightweight, portable, compact designs and sharp, clean images with minimal aberration. Viltrox also says that all of them are native to L-mount and are supported by in-camera corrections.

The lenses are all available immediately. The 20mm f/2.8 costs $168, the 40mm f/2.5 costs $176, and both the 14mm f/4 and 50mm f/2 cost $199.

Image creditsViltrox