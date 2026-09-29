Final Cut Camera Gets Major Update, Including Expanded ProRes Support

Apple has updated Final Cut Camera to support the new iPhone 18 Pro series’ ability to use variable aperture but also added a few new quality of life features that makes the app much better.

The app has been redesigned, with the promise of easier to access settings, customizable overlays, two-finger tap to focus, and even a tally lamp. On the new iPhone 18 Pro, support for variable aperture also allows for users to set the camera to aperture priority in addition to shutter priority and fully manual. White balance can also be manually set in Kelvin, which is an upgrade from the iPhone’s Camera App which only lets it be set at particular white balance positions (like cloudy or tungsten).













The update also adds the historgram or RGB parade (split waveform), false color, and clipping indicators. The app also brings the new support for adding cinematic mode to existing footage, which including support for this in ProRes and Apple Log.

Additionally, Apple has added support for clean HDMI output — meaning a clean HDMI signal for external devices that does not have overlays — for both uncluttered viewing on a monitor but also for external recording. This feature does require the iPhone 17 Pro at minimum.

Perhaps even more useful is the ability to record to an expanded list of ProRes options beyond full ProRes HQ. Now, Final Cut Camera can record ProRes 422 HQ, ProRes 422, and ProRes 422 LT, which maintain high image quality without bringing the bulk of massive file size.

Final Cut Camera can now also be set to disable digital zoom, which Apple says helps ensure that every shot records at full optical resolution and prevents accidental cropping.

Finally, Apple also is improving the file sharing capability of Final Cut Camera with the ability to connect an iPhone to your Mac and import media from Final Cut Camera into Final Cut Pro instead of having to rely on long AirDrop transfers or an external SSD. The update still supports wireless transfer to Final Cut Pro for iPad, but Mac editors can directly link an iPhone to their computer with a USB-C cable for a hard-wired, stable connection.

One feature that is surprisingly missing is support for Apple’s new tracking autofocus. That’s a major omission, considering it is one of PetaPixel‘s favorite features of the new iPhone, especially for video.

Final Cut Camera version 2.3 is available for free starting today.

Image creditsHeader photo by Jaron Schneider. All others via Apple.