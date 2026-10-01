Instagram Launches AI Assistant That Analyzes Your Reels and Suggests New Ideas

Instagram is rolling out a new AI video assistant that analyzes creators’ Reels performance and suggests what content they should make next.

Instagram announced Wednesday that it is bringing the AI tool, called “Edits Assistant,” to its Edits app, Meta’s video-editing app that closely resembles the Chinese-owned platform CapCut, which is used by millions of TikTok creators.

Brett Westervelt, who leads the Edits app, said Edits Assistant will analyze audience information, performance metrics, and Instagram trends to provide creators with insights and content ideas tailored to their accounts.

“The assistant knows your account’s Instagram metrics, things like follows, views, video retention, likes, shares and combines them with your comments, what’s trending on Instagram and what your audience is into,” Brett Westervelt, who leads the Edits app, says in a media release. “It can spot patterns in your performance over time and surface actionable insights that are hard to see from the metrics alone.”

Creators can access the assistant by opening the Edits app, tapping the chat icon and asking a question such as, “What’s working on my account right now?”

Users can ask the AI to explain why one Reel performed well while another fell flat, or have it analyze their profile to identify areas for improvement. The tool can also generate fresh content ideas, including video concepts, attention-grabbing hooks, captions, scripts, and audio suggestions.

Westervelt says Edits worked closely with a group of creators to develop the tool.

“One thing we heard consistently: creators want a tool that handles the analysis, not one that does the creative work for them,” Westervelt writes. “Edits assistant does the digging for you. The creative calls are still yours.”

Edits Assistant is free to use within Edits, but there is a daily limit on the number of prompts creators can submit. Users can get additional access to the AI tool through a Meta One subscription.

Earlier this month, Meta launched a new range of subscriptions through Meta One, combining paid features across Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp with expanded access to the company’s AI tools. The plans are aimed at individual users, creators and businesses, with prices ranging from $2.99 per month for individual app subscriptions to $499 per month for the highest business tier.