Edits Video App for Instagram Gets New ‘Restyle’ Generative AI Tool

Meta has rolled out new generative AI video editing features called “Restyle” across three platforms including Edits for Instagram.

Available on the Edits app that was released earlier this year, as well as the Meta AI app and the Meta.AI website, the tools allow for fantastical video changes made possible by artificial intelligence technology.

The tools are designed for short form videos and allow users to transform scenes and subjects using a set of AI prompts that can change a person’s outfit, location, style, and more. It’s available now in the United States and dozens of other countries.

The presets are similar to choosing a filter on Instagram and the options include restyling a video so it appears like a video game, comic book, or anime. There are also options to turn the location into a desert, a beach, or a snowy scene.

“Our new AI video editing feature is intuitive and easy to use, so anyone can make high-quality video edits without video-editing expertise. First, upload a video to the Meta AI app, the Meta.AI website, or the Edits app. Then, explore more than 50 editing prompts you can use to transform 10 seconds of your video for free for a limited time,” Meta says in its announcement.

Any videos made on the Edits or Meta AI app can be shared directly on Facebook or Instagram. There’s also a “Discover” feed on Meta’s AI platforms where videos can be shared as well.

“We built this feature so that everyone can experiment creatively and make fun, interesting videos to share with their friends, family, and followers. Whether you’re reimagining a favorite family memory or finding new ways to entertain your audience, our video editing feature can help,” Meta adds.

Engadget notes that the new AI video editor is the first fruits of Meta’s Movie Gen technology which can edit non-AI videos.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri says that the technology will come to the platform “over time.”

Image credits: Courtesy of Meta