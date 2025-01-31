Meta is Paying TikTok Creators Up to $300K to Post on Instagram Reels

Meta is reportedly offering popular TikTok creators deals up to $300,000 to post Reels on Instagram.

According to a report by Business Insider, leaked contracts show that Meta is paying select TikTok creators — who have over one million followers on the platform — up to to $50,000 per month to post exclusive content to Instagram Reels.

The contracts span six months and require them to post up to 10 Reels exclusively on Instagram per month.

According to the leaked contracts cited by Business Insider, the payouts range from $50,000 per month for six months, for a total of $300,000 at the higher end, to $2,500 per month over six months, for a total of $15,000 at the lower end.

There are also tiers in between offering TikTok creators $25,000, $15,000, and $5,000 per month.

The contracts have exclusivity agreements that range from posting new, never-before-seen short-form video content on Instagram to keeping videos exclusively on the platform for at least three months.

Other contracts state that creators must post twice a month on their primary platform (TikTok or YouTube), promoting their content on Instagram, and encouraging their fans to follow them on Instagram via the link in their bio.

Business Insider reports that Meta also launched a “Breakthrough Bonus” program last week to lure TikTok creators to the platform. The program pays “eligible TikTok creators to help jump-start their growth on our apps,” a spokesperson tells the publication,

The compensation is up to $5,000 over three months for posting reels on Instagram and Facebook. Meta declined to comment on the specifics of these deals to Business Insider.

TikTok’s Future Still Hangs in The Balance

Meta’s bold move to lure creators to its platform comes as the future of TikTok hangs in the balance.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to delay TikTok’s ban for 75 days, giving the Chinese-owned video app more time to find a U.S. buyer.

President Trump claims that Microsoft is in talks with TikTok to buy the app and hopes there will be a bidding war for the platform.

However, it still remains unclear whether ByteDance, TikTok’s China-based owner, would be willing to sell the platform, even if the deal were facilitated by Trump.

Meta has already capitalized on TikTok’s unclear future. Instagram rolled out “Edits,” a near-clone of TikTok’s video editing app CapCut that briefly went offline this month.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.