Instagram’s CapCut Competitor, Edits, Is Now Available

Instagram officially launched Edits today, its new free video creation app designed to rival consumer video editing kingpin CapCut.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri initially announced Edits in January when TikTok and its companion editing app, CapCut, went briefly online in the United States.

Edits fills the same role as CapCut, promising users an intuitive and straightforward approach to video editing for creators of any skill level streamlining the ability to capture, publish, and export video. Users will gain access to Instagram’s Music and Sound Library, including trending audio. Edits’ features include filters, transitions, voiceover effects, touch-ups, green screens, timers, countdowns, autosave, automatic captioning in multiple languages, and dynamic text animations with various colors and fonts similar to Instagram Stories.

Meta described, “Today, we’re launching Edits, a new video creation app that helps you make great videos directly on your phone. If you’re passionate about making videos, Edits has the tools you need to support your creation process, all in one place.

“This is just the first step in making an app that helps you create your best videos, and we plan to keep evolving and improving Edits based on your feedback,” Meta continues.

Some of these features are common in competitors’ apps. However, Edits embraces even more artificial intelligence, adding the ability to turn static images into “engaging” videos using AI.

Projects created in edits can be shared directly to Instagram or Facebook or exported and posted anywhere without added watermarks. Edits is aimed at creators to keep users within the Meta ecosphere by creating in Edits, then posting to Instagram Reels or Facebook. Meta teased in its announcement that users can unlock actionable insights from videos exported to its apps with the insights tab shown in the announcement appearing similar to how Instagram already displays data for Reels users in the Professional Dashboard.

Meta also teased additional features for Edits will be coming very soon.

“Your feedback plays a key role in how we’ll continue to improve Edits. And we’re already working on adding more features in areas, including: Keyframes: Pinpoint exact moments for adjustments to your video’s timing, motion and effects. Modification: Quickly change the look and feel of your videos with AI effects. Collaboration: Easily share drafts with friends, other creators or brands for feedback and creative builds. Creativity: More fonts, text animations, transitions, voice effects, filters and music options, including royalty-free.”

The Edits app is available now globally and free to download in the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

